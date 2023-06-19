KIMBALL — Residents and business owners in Kimball are encouraged to provide their input to the City of Kimball Comprehensive Plan survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/kimballcompplan before the survey concludes at the end of the business day on Friday, June 30.

Hard copies of the survey are still available at City Hall or the Kimball Public Library. Opportunities for community participation will still be provided on the project website for the duration of the project, tinyurl.com/kimballnecompplan.

“We would really like to see as many people participate as possible,” said Project Manager Keith Marvin AICP. “The comprehensive plan impacts everyone in the community in some form or another; from housing and jobs, transit and walkability, and more. It is important for the community to make their thoughts clear.”