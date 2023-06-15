This story is the second piece of a two-part series looking at continued redevelopment at Uptown Scottsbluff, and the addition of the former Kmart property into those plans.

When RockStep Capital President Andy Weiner talks about the future of the former Kmart building, he sees potential.

“I think it is one of the best locations in the entire region,” he said, noting its location at the intersection of 27th Street and Highway 26. “It’s a great intersection. It’s very visible to the highway. It has high traffic.”

Since Kmart closed the store in December 2016, it has been abandoned. Inside the store, few signs remain of its previous life. Gone are the white tiled floors, leaving just concrete. Red and white panels remain on the wall and a flier about maintenance of a favorite treat, the Icee, found on a restaurant floor is the only thing with the logo that remains in the store.

Vandals have destroyed windows in the pharmacy and opened drawers. The kitchen in what formerly housed a Kmart café or Little Caesar’s Pizza, depending on the era that you visited the store, has also been heavily damaged; pieces of a shattered mirror lie everywhere. The addition of boards to the windows recently has mostly kept vandals out.

“It’s not pretty,” Uptown Scottsbluff general manager Christa Pelster said. “But it’s been effective.”

Building the future

RockStep Capital, which owns Uptown Scottsbluff, has been trying for five to six years to purchase the Kmart property. Most recently, the property was assessed at about $1.5 million, down from a high in searchable records of $2.9 million in 1999. Weiner said the company purchased the store for $2.45 million in December 2022.

RockStep, which has built or acquired more than 9 million square feet of malls and shopping centers and owns more than 7.5 million square feet of assets, has big plans in Scottsbluff.

“We are planning three buildings in front of the Kmart — two national restaurants that we are in negotiations with right now, and a third building with several national tenants,” Weiner said. “Our goal is to have those open the fourth quarter of 2024 — maybe summer, maybe — just depends how quickly we can structure the deals right now.”

Plans for the former Kmart building are still evolving. Weiner continues to explore possibilities and is open to ideas.

Most recently, officials from entities including the City of Scottsbluff, the Scottsbluff School District and other stakeholders met as the company attempted to garner interest in whether the site could be considered for an aquatic center. The next step in constructing an aquatic center hasn’t had much public talk since a failed vote for a special tax in November 2022.

When voters were asked to consider a half-cent sales tax to fund a new aquatic center, the proposal had been to locate it at the former Albertson’s property. After the measure failed, leaders of the effort indicated they’d go back to the drawing board. Statute limits the city from putting an LB 357 initiative on the ballot for two years.

“We’d love to work with them somehow on redeveloping that area for aquatics,” Weiner said, telling the Star-Herald that RockStep is open to non-traditional uses. It’s also possible that the building could be demolished, making room for a hotel or another commercial use.

“We are still working out what to do with the actual back part of that, with that building,” Weiner said.

At the nearby Uptown Scottsbluff, some momentum is rebuilding as well. With upcoming announcements of new stores at the former Herberger’s site and expansion at the Buckle, Weiner expressed optimism about Uptown Scottsbluff’s redevelopment.

Weiner said, “There is a lot of demand for national retail stores to open up and they have found Scottsbluff. They have found western Nebraska ... and they have given it a thumbs up.”

Other opportunities will also open up as the property is redeveloped. The traditional mall model — where shoppers visit stores and walk around inside — is changing. Weiner said stores today are interested in “face out” offerings, where entrances and exits are on the exterior of the building.

For a mall, that change means a lot of storage space is created —50,000 to 60,000 square feet in a property like Uptown Scottsbluff — “that we can either lease or sell at extremely good rates.”

‘Just a reality’

RockStep Capital and the City of Scottsbluff are working on a new incentive package that will help move the mall into the future, Scottsbluff City Manager Kevin Spencer and Weiner said.

RockStep purchased the former Monument Mall property in December 2013 for $6 million, according to Scotts Bluff County records. Today, the property is assessed at $2.5 million.

In June 2015, the Scottsbluff City Council approved a half-percent sales tax and tax increment financing package, made possible by the Employment Enhancement Act. At the time, the incentive package was estimated to provide $1.8 million for redevelopment of the 364,904 square-foot mall. The redevelopment agreement between the two entities is a 68-page agreement that outlines uses of the tax increment financing and the occupational sales tax.

Due to reductions in its property valuation, Spencer said, the company hasn’t benefited much from the tax increment financing.

“TIF is based on improvements to the property that increase the value; then the property owner gets that increase back in tax credits,” he said. However, without an increase in taxes, that has been limited. Spencer estimated that the business has seen a benefit of about $200,000 since 2015.

RockStep is nearing the halfway point of the sales tax incentive approved. The City of Scottsbluff has collected $859,713.24 in sales taxes from June 2015 through February 2023. Of that, $816,713.24 has been collected by RockStep and funded things such as buildouts for national tenants, like Hobby Lobby, and improvements to the HVAC system. The city collects a 5% administration fee from the sales tax revenues.

Only allowed costs are paid through the tax, which Spencer said are documented as RockStep submits invoices. To date, he said, RockStep has submitted an allowable $1.5 million in costs, so the tax collections haven’t kept up with the improvements being done.

The milestone of reaching the halfway point on the sales tax revenues and the company’s newest purchase served as the impetus for the city to consider a new incentive package. That package will wrap in redevelopment of the former Kmart property.

The pandemic “definitely slowed down” RockStep’s plans for redevelopment by one to two years, Weiner said. National retailers were struggling to make sales and in some cases, stopped paying rent.

Fortunately, he said, the community has been very supportive, including Platte Valley Bank. The community bank’s support of the community is one of the things that attracted RockStep to western Nebraska, he said, and its interest in helping the community continue to grow and develop has been a key in RockStep’s work.

The attraction of an occupational tax is that the monies that are spent there are helping to fund the improvements, Spencer explained. The city is not giving money from other funds, but the extra tax collected funds the improvements. The addition of other retailers and restaurants helps to build the tax, with the monies going right into the building.

“We think that they’ve worked hard,” Spencer said of RockStep Capital. “We’re very appreciative of their future plans and that they’ve purchased the Kmart building with the intent to redevelop the whole area.”

Incentive packages, like that previously approved by the City Council and the one in the works now, are important for attracting national clients to the property, Weiner said.

It’s a smaller market and an isolated market. Because of the distance from large airports, he said, it can take six months to a year to get prospective tenants to visit the community. They have to spend a day a day and half visiting one store when they can visit other markets and visit 10 sites.

The distances also mean that trucking costs will be higher, while sales volume will be lower than in a market like Cheyenne or Denver.

According to RockStep’s research and work through its other shopping centers and malls, it’s common knowledge that national tenants will need lower rents to offset those costs.

With the planned addition of two off-price retail stores in the former Herberger’s space, Weiner has projected 65-75 jobs will be added.

“The community has a choice between not having these stores come and the jobs created, or doing some kind of incentives that allow our lender to basically give us the funds to open,” he said. “That’s what this is. It’s called gap financing. These tenants do not pay enough rent to support opening up in Scottsbluff. That’s just a reality.”

The Scottsbluff market is attractive due to its regional nature, while offering no “cannibalization,” meaning that retailers aren’t competing with one another. Herberger’s demonstrated that the customer support for retail exists, and data from stores in Cheyenne, Denver and other areas where shoppers travel do show customer interest.

Weiner and Spencer said the work underway between RockStep and the City of Scottsbluff to build another incentive package will certainly help move development forward, once approved. Any proposed redevelopment agreement will first come before the city’s community redevelopment authority and the City Council.

It’s also in the best interest for the Scottsbluff community and economic development for redevelopment to continue, Spencer said.

Weiner acknowledged that there have been some concerns. Improvements to the parking lot — the area that often garners frequent criticism from the public — aren’t an allowable cost under the redevelopment agreement. As development moves forward, customers will see some improvements to the parking lot, he said.

For a property the size of Uptown Scottsbluff, he explained. the footprint of the parking lot is large, noting it as one of the mall’s biggest obstacles, particularly as construction costs climb.

“The parking lot is in fair shape,” he said. “It’s not in great shape, and so we’re going to be periodically making some improvements to that parking lot.”

“Deals are getting done,” Weiner said of attracting new business to Scottsbluff and redeveloping the mall and Kmart properties. Work such as evaluating environmental issues, such as a drainage problem at the former Kmart property, and construction for buildouts and improvements are costly, and redevelopment funds help a company like RockStep build for the future.

“Otherwise,” Weiner said, “these properties would just stay empty.”

Spencer said a timeline is not yet available on when a redevelopment agreement will be presented to the Scottsbluff City Council.