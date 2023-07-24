The Old West Balloon Fest Committee, the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau and the Gering Visitors Bureau announce the fifth annual Downtown Window Decorating Contest to commemorate Old West Balloon Fest 2023. Old West Balloon Fest is a great time to rally businesses in this countywide window decorating contest to welcome pilots from all over the country.

Participation in the contest is completely free, with a broad-based theme of hot air balloons and ballooning. Simply pick your favorite hot air ballooning motif and tailor your window display as a tribute to your business and the 2023 Old West Balloon Fest events.

There will be three juried categories: Best Use of color; Best Host Community Themed (representing the host cities of Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Morrill or Terrytown) and Best Creative display. Windows may be decorated anytime between now and the start of Old West Balloon Fest 2023.

All businesses participating in the window decorating contest are asked to:

Register their participation (and to insure a complete list for judging) by sending an email to: bleisy@scottsbluffcounty.org. You are asked to state name of your business and business address.

Have your window decorating completed by Wednesday evening, Aug. 2.

The jury committee will view and judge the window displays on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Winners will be notified; and contest results announced to media outlets Monday, Aug. 7 to kick off Old West Balloon Fest 2023.

Ribbons will be awarded to winners in all three (categories).

The Gering Merchants Association, Scottsbluff Downtown Business District and the Mitchell and Morrill Business Districts are asked to lead the way with their members to encourage participation in the window decorating competition to welcome pilots, crews, visitors and hot air balloon enthusiasts visiting our communities Aug. 9-12 for Old West Balloon Fest 2023.