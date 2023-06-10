Flyover Archery is hosting summer camps for the summer.

Youth from age 6 to 17 can learn archery in a fun, safe environment. Camps will be offered in June and July, starting on Tuesday, June 14.

The cost is $75 per month for those with their own bow, release and arrows and $125 for those needing to rent equipment. Snacks and water will be provided. Class sizes are limited, so pre-registration is required.

For inquires, contact Milinda Laeger, 308-575-0647, or email milinda@flyoverarchery.com. You can also message the business on Facebook, flyoverarchery&outdoors.