First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) will be closing its downtown branch in Gering at 1425 10th St. on Aug 24 at noon. The bank will be transferring their services to their branch up the street at 1940 10th St., according to FNBO spokesperson Sally Christensen.

Both banks were formerly branches of Western States Bank, which was acquired by FNBO in February 2022.

The closure is announced on a door to the downtown Gering bank building.

"When we acquired Western States Bank, there were two branch locations in Gering, and so we just decided to do a remodel of one of those branches and close the other one," Christensen said .

She said the 1940 10th St. location has been renovated to improve the customer experience with better aesthetics and modernization of the facilities. She also noted that a large factor in closing the downtown branch was that the smaller location has a drive-thru which she felt was an important amenity for their customers.

Workers at the downtown branch will have the option to post for new positions within First National Bank or may be redeployed to other branches to maintain employment with the bank according to Christensen.

"Our management team is committed to helping them find new positions within FNBO," Christensen said.