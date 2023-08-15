With the upcoming departure of the downtown branch of First National Bank of Omaha, there will be another vacant storefront in downtown Gering. These vacancies can have a negative effect on downtowns, decreasing traffic through the area and harming the remaining businesses.

While FNBO sent out notices to customers informing them of the branch's closure recently, they did not communicate with the city of Gering beforehand or inform them of their plans to shutter the branch, according to city officials.

Gering City Administrator Pat Heath says the city is working to recruit a business to help fill the space that will soon be left vacant. They are working actively with Twin Cities Development to find a business to take over the soon-to-be empty storefront.

TCD Executive Director Jordan Diedrich said he was optimistic about being able to get the space filled quickly because the building is in good shape and offers an attractive downtown location.

"Hopes are high it can be filled pretty quickly," he said

While Heath said he is concerned with filling the space, he also spoke positively of FNBO. Bank officials are keeping its smaller branch in Gering open. Bank officials cited its drive-thru as a desirable offer to customers.

"I'm encouraged by First National, they're keeping the drive-thru open ... and I hope they keep that open," Heath said.

The downtown building is a large and modern storefront. Heath was optimistic about what kind of business may soon occupy it, although he did cite concerns about a lack of parking.

"It's a great building you know, it's modern inside and so it could be used as retail or office space," Heath said, speculating about the possible different uses that could be attracted, such as medical practices.

Diedrich agreed about possible uses for the property, though he did say an "ideal scenario" would be a restaurant or retail opportunity. He felt these types of businesses would help to generate foot traffic and business for the area.

He did concede that it would take some work for a retail or restaurant business to take over the space as it is currently oriented as a bank and in its current state is closer to office space.

Heath said once the bank vacates the building on Aug. 24, it will be available on the LocationOne Information System website. The site displays available properties nationwide and is used by TCD, Scottsbluff and Gering to promote open properties in the area.

TCD is also working to use its connections with national site selectors for chains to see if they can garner any interest for the property. Diedrich also pointed out that if there was a local business that needed space or was looking to expand, that was also a possibility.

There are already several other properties open in Gering including three in the downtown area. Vacancies like these represent lost opportunities for the businesses already operating in the area.

"(Vacant properties) always have a negative effects when you have a building that's empty," Heath said.

If those spaces were occupied it would mean more people working and spending time in the area and possibly spending their money at other businesses.

"If (the properties) are empty you have a donut shop, you have restaurants and other businesses downtown that those people working at those facilities would patronize during their break or lunch," he said.

Heath said the empty properties also reduce traffic through downtown from people who would work at those properties or from prospective customers of these businesses.