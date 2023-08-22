Kimball Health Services is inviting amateur and professional photographers from the area to submit images to decorate the new Kimball Health Services facility. Winners will have their photos displayed with a plaque that includes the artist’s name and the image location.

Colorful local interest photos are sought, including landscapes, nature, industry and structures. Photos containing identifiable people will not be accepted. All images must be high resolution (300 pixels or 300 DPI).

The photo contest is open to anyone, including Kimball Health Services employees and patients.

To enter, complete the entry form and upload images at https://form.jotform.com/202455827177158

The entry deadline is Sept. 30. Email questions to nsnyder@kimballhealth.org.