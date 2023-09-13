Panhandle Public Health District recently announced it has successfully completed a review process to maintain national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) as of Aug. 21.

In maintaining its accreditation status for another five years, PPHD has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures and has the capacity to continue to evolve, improve and advance to continue improving the health of the residents of the Nebraska Panhandle.

The non-profit PHAB works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation. PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.

“We are so pleased to again be recognized by PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement," Kim Engel, PPHD director, said in a press release. “This is a testament to our skilled and dedicated employees that go above and beyond every day to provide high quality services grounded in the community’s needs.”

PPHD was one of the first local health departments in Nebraska to be accredited and is among the first in the state to achieve reaccredited status. National accreditation was launched through PHAB in September 2011.

PPHD’s most recent Community Health Assessment has identified five priorities including: access to mental health services, including substance misuse; cultural awareness and support to decrease health disparities; affordable safe housing; early childhood care and education; and community engagement and education. PPHD works with system partners to implement strategies across our large geographic area for impact.