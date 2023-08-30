Recent reports have shown a change in Regional West’s financial status in recent years.

On July 31, the Fitch Ratings Agency downgraded Regional West Medical Center’s bond rating from BB+ to BB-. The ratings have steadily decreased since the bonds were issued by the hospital in 2016.

According to Investopedia, “a bond rating is a grade given to a bond by a rating service that indicates its credit quality. The rating takes into consideration a bond issuer’s financial strength or its ability to pay a bond’s principal and interest.”

In 2016, RWMC issued $73.3 million in series 2016A bonds. At the time they were issued, the hospital carried a rating of BBB+ compared to the highest possible rating of AAA. Since then, it has fallen six notches to BB-.

Fitch said in a report that the downgrade was due to “sizeable fiscal 2022 losses” and stated that the hospital attributed these losses to “continued revenue disruption related to its Cerner EMR implementation.”

In 2018, the hospital implemented the Cerner Millennium information technology system to modernize its electronic medical records and patient portal.

Richard Park, director of the not-for-profit health care department for Fitch, told the Star-Herald that it was common for hospitals to see a dip in revenues due to the implementation of a new EMR system.

However, he said, “Being able to properly document code and bill for services rendered is an essential part of your business model, and not being able to do so properly would be a critical business risk.”

According to Fitch reports, the bonds’ original rating was based on a number of factors including RWMC’s strong market share as the only hospital in the county as well as the state of its finances.

The new report also placed RWMC on a negative outlook watch due to its debt service coverage, meaning it did not generate enough revenue in 2022 to cover its obligations, which raised concerns among bondholders of the hospital’s ability to pay its debts.

“The majority of our providers even currently have stable outlooks, and that typically is the case, meaning that over the next two-year period, we expect the overwhelming majority of providers to maintain stable ratings,” Park said.

“Obviously, in Regional West’s case that did not happen from 2018 on ... so I would not call it typical of the sector throughout that period.”

While Regional West has had its issues, many of the troubles impacting it today are not unique among hospitals, Regional West Interim CEO Mel McNea said. Staffing difficulties and the loss of COVID funds, he said, have caused many hospitals to have financial troubles.

With the assistance of money from grants like the CARES Act, hospitals could afford to hire agency staff at a higher rate to help cover labor shortages. Once that money was used, he said, the higher wages along with other costs put many hospitals in a difficult situation.

“What’s happened since then is there’s been no increase in Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement, the COVID money’s gone, and so you have hospitals that were able to pay these high agency fees,” McNea said. “And it cost them a lot in 2022 because they still needed the nursing, they still needed the professional staff, but they weren’t getting reimbursed at the same rate.”

Since he was named interim CEO in December, McNea said, he has been hard at work trying to fix the hospital’s financial woes and has made some progress. Since he started, he said, Regional West has been able to “(reduce) the monthly loss significantly.”

In its report, Fitch did note that the hospital’s second-quarter numbers were significantly improved compared to its first- quarter results and noted optimism about changes to Regional West’s outlook.

“In the event that operational improvements are sustained, Fitch believes that RWHS has the potential to generate a break-even operating margin over the outlook period,” the report read.

Overall, Regional West’s cash on hand has deteriorated significantly.

Reports from Fitch said that in 2015 the hospital had 125 days of cash on hand. Cash on hand refers to the amount of unrestricted cash and investments an entity has and how long it could cover operational cost with those funds without any revenue.

In 2022, the hospital’s unrestricted cash and investments would have been enough to cover roughly 75 days of operating costs.

Fitch said in a July report that those funds had fallen to $26.2 million as of June 30, which would only cover 32 days of operating costs.

Fitch said the deterioration of Regional West’s cash on hand could partially be attributed to the drying-up of COVID-related grants.