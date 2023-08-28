SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, Regional West Community Health’s Immunization Clinic will transfer immunization services to Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD). Regional West will continue to provide immunizations during scheduled medical appointments with Regional West Physicians Clinic physicians and providers.

PPHD offers walk-in and scheduled immunization appointments at their 18 West 16th St. location in Scottsbluff. On site immunization clinics are available for worksites and schools..”

To learn more about Regional West Community Health’s services, visit rwhs.org/services/family-children/community-health or call 308-630-1126.

For more information about immunization services at PPHD, call the office at 308-633-2866.