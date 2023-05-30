Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB) program has renewed Regional West Laboratory Services’ accreditation.

AABB promotes outstanding standards of care for both patients and donors in all aspects of blood banking, transfusion medicine, relationship testing, hematopoietic, cord blood and other cellular therapies.

The AABB accredits both Regional West’s laboratory services and the West Nebraska Blood Center every two years.

“We are proud to be reaccredited by the AABB,” said Kelly Ramirez, HT (ASCP), Regional West interim laboratory supervisor. “We are excited to continue serving our patients and donors throughout Regional West’s laboratory services and West Nebraska Blood Center with this rigorously earned recognition of service.”

To learn more about Regional West Laboratory Services and its recent accreditations, visit rwhs.org.