Regional West Physicians Clinic-Orthopaedics announces it has welcomed board certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons and certified physician assistants to the clinic.

They join Timothy Friedlein, MD, FAAOS, and Abbie Cross, PA-C, in providing the area’s leading resource for orthopedic care, including hand, shoulder, sports medicine, knee, foot, joint replacement, arthroscopic surgery, trauma, and more.

Kevin Anderson, MD, FAAOS, earned a medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, and completed orthopedic surgery residency training at Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan. He completed an orthopedic foot and ankle fellowship at Michigan International Foot and Ankle Clinic, Pontiac. Anderson is board certified in orthopedic surgery.

Austin McPhilamy, MD, earned a medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, Michigan, and completed orthopedic surgery residency training at Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis. He completed an orthopedic trauma surgery fellowship at Reno Orthopedic Clinic, Reno, Nevada. McPhilamy is board certified in orthopedic surgery.

David Samani, MD, earned a medical degree from the University of Iowa School of Medicine, Iowa City, and completed orthopedic surgery residency training at University of Kansas School of Medicine, Wichita. He completed an orthopedic trauma surgery fellowship at the University of California Davis Medical Center, Sacramento. Samani is board certified in orthopedic surgery.

Brian Aston, PA-C, earned a Doctor of Medical Science degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Lynchburg, Lynchburg, Virginia. He is certified as a physician assistant with special recognition in surgery by the National Commission on the Certification of Physician Assistants.

Barbara Elias, PA-C, earned a degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City. She is certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on the Certification of Physician Assistants.

At Regional West Physicians Clinic-Orthopaedics, the orthopedic surgeons have received extensive training in diagnosing and treating injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, including bones, joints, muscles, ligaments and tendons in order to provide a full spectrum of orthopedic care for children and adults.

To learn more about orthopedics, visit rwhs.org.