Regional West recently welcomed two new family medicine residents and two new providers to its medical team.

Bryant Carlson, MD, is a family medicine resident through the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track, Scottsbluff. Carlson earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.

Hleb Davydzenkau, MD, is a family medicine resident through the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track, Scottsbluff. Davydzenkau earned a medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean, St. Maarten.

As part of the Family Medicine Residency program, Regional West Medical Center partners with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, to provide a two-year family medicine residency program in Scottsbluff.

Erin Holcomb, APRN-NP, sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Surgery, Vascular Diagnostics. The clinic provides comprehensive surgical services for the Panhandle of Nebraska and eastern Wyoming and, as the state’s only Level II trauma center west of Kearney, provides emergency and trauma surgery services for an even larger area. Holcomb earned a Master of Science degree in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing. She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a family nurse practitioner.

Aubrey McLellan, FNP-C, sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Scottsbluff. Regional West’s Family Medicine providers care for every member of the family, including newborns, children, teens, adults, and seniors. McLellan earned a Master of Science degree in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners as a family nurse practitioner.

To learn more about these providers, visit rwhs.org/find-provider.