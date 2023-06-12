SCOTTSBLUFF — The Rehab Center at Regional West is offering a variety of summer youth therapy programs to meet the needs of infants, children and teens newborn to 18 years old.

With a referral from a physician or nurse practitioner, children may be enrolled in a broad spectrum of therapies to address the following conditions: speech or language disorders, autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, sensory processing, swallowing and feeding difficulties, pragmatics, neurological disorders, fine or gross motor deficits, or developmental delay. Sessions may be available even if a child doesn’t qualify for school programs.

Youth sessions are available Monday through Friday throughout the summer. Most insurance is accepted, including Medicaid, according to a press release.