GERING — Work is progressing on the Heartland Expressway project and members of an organization, the Heartland Expressway Association, dedicated to seeing it completed held its annual meeting Tuesday. The meeting, held at the Gering Civic Center, drew local stakeholders as well as national leaders on the project.

The Heartland Expressway is part of a larger project to develop four-lane highway access through a corridor from southern Texas in Laredo all the way north to Montana and the Canadian border.

The corridor, called the Ports-to-Plains, would fill a gap in north-south interstate coverage which is already limited especially in the western plains. The corridor is divided into three sections.

Portions of the Ports-to-Plains Corridor is routed from southern Texas up north through Oklahoma and New Mexico before it meets with the Heartland Expressway in Denver.

The Heartland Expressway which covers northern Colorado, western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming before meeting with the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway in Rapid City, South Dakota. From there, the Expressway continues north through the Dakotas and Montana into Canada.

As a whole the corridor, state, federal and local leaders advocating for completion of the transportation route are parts of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance. One of the topics of discussion at Tuesday’s meeting was the state of the project and the next steps were being planned.

“The segment that is next on the docket for evaluation connects Minatare to the junction of 385 and L-62A, so that’s the next segment that we’re going to study,” Doug Hoevet the Highway District Engineer for District 5 with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, said.

The construction would use what Hoevet referred to as a “two-plus-two” addition, where to minimize costs, the existing two lanes of the road are used and an additional two are added to one side of the highway.

“Specifically, what we’re looking at is to evaluate whether we go on the north side or the south side of these existing two lanes,” he said.

Attendees also heard from Ports-to-Plains Alliance CEO Lauren Garduño about the alliance and its mission. Garduño, originally from west Texas, worked extensively developing the southern portion of the corridor.

He also spoke about the disparity between east-west interstates and north-south interstates, where there is much more access to east-west travel. He says the disparities leave many north-south corridors deficient.

“We don’t really have a lot of what I call major highway corridors running north and south, whether it be interstate or major four-lane divided highways, and that’s kind of what Ports-to-Plains is just trying to do,” he said.

He went on to emphasize how important these developments can be and how much of a difference they have made through the Ports-to-Plains segment in his home state of Texas.

Representative Adrian Smith also addressed attendees via a pre-recorded message where he reaffirmed his commitment to developing the infrastructure in the corridor.