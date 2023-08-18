The Heartland Expressway, part of the larger Ports-to-Plains Alliance Corridor continues to help bring trade and economic development to the Panhandle. Currently, projects with the Nebraska Department of Transportation are focused on the L-62A Junction and Highway 385.

The Heartland Expressway is a proposed four-lane highway that will connect Denver, Colorado, to Rapid City, South Dakota, using existing highways in Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota. The eventual goal is to connect the Heartland Expressway to the other components of the the Ports-to-Plains Corridor and the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway. Proponents advocate that the four-lane divided highways will make it easier to travel the corridor.

The stretches of highways through Nebraska that make up parts of the larger corridor represent a massive trade corridor and its use could be expanded with the improvements being made to the highways in the area.

According to Ports-to-Plains Alliance CEO Lauren Garduno, there are several major sources of commerce and trade along the corridor. These include 12 of the nation's top 20 animal feedlots and 40% of the nation's cotton. It also connects two of the largest oil producing regions in the country; the Permian Basin in Texas and the Bakken Oil Field in North Dakota.

Proponents of the expressway hope that the improvements being made to the roads will increase the traffic coming up and down the corridor and bring economic development to towns like Scottsbluff and Gering.

"That gives you basically a footprint for the smaller communities such as Scottsbluff and Gering to be able to move their products north and south," Garduno said.

Garduno also spoke about the importance of developing another large north-south corridor since many interstates run east to west and leave large gaps in north-south corridors especially in the Midwest.

Notably there is not an interstate running north to south in the entire state of Nebraska. The nearest options are I-25 which runs through Denver and Cheyenne and I-29 through Kansas City which follows the state's border with Missouri and Iowa.

Local leaders who attended an annual meeting of the Heartland Expressway Association meeting on Tuesday agreed on the importance of developing these projects for the area.

Scottsbluff City Manager Kevin Spencer was in attendance along with Gering City Administrator Pat Heath, TCD Executive Director Jordan Diedrich and Scottsbluff City Councilmember Angela Scanlan.

"For our area to have a divided highway like that, it will have a tremendous impact," Spencer said. "It'll make traveling a lot easier between I-80 up 385 into South Dakota."

The impact from previous Expressway project can already be seen in the area including the four-lane Highway 71 south of Gering.

The expansions of roadways could also lead to the development of additional infrastructure along the highways to accommodate for increases in traffic like gas stations and restaurants. The highway improvements may represent an opportunity for economic development.

"I think that's where you hope to grow, I think you'll see all of those types of things pop," said Spencer.

Scanlan said she also felt it was important to attend the meeting to learn more about the project.

"I think this is a very worthy project and this is one that I'm here to find out more about myself," said Scanlan.

She said was also enthusiastic about the local community's involvement in the project, especially for infrastructure projects like this which can be difficult for rural areas to attract.

Scanlan pointed to how important it is for communities like Scottsbluff to remain invested in projects like these and referenced the work of Gering City Engineer Annie Folck, who has worked on the Expressway Association's board since 2014.

"We have to be involved in a process to make sure ... that our voices are at the table when it comes to how this is done," Scanlan said.

Highway projects like the Heartland Expressway require a significant amount of research before construction can even begin. The vision for the Heartland Expressway was first proposed in 1988 and it was designated as a federal “high priority corridor” in 1991. In Nebraska, the first portion of the four-lane expressway wasn't complete until 2005, with the Kimball to Scottsbluff-Gering portion finished.

Currently, the NDOT is working on a study to decide whether to add lanes to the north or south side of L-62A to expand the junction to four lanes.

NDOT District Five Engineer Doug Hoevet said there were a number of factors that built into the decision including where the construction would cost less, where farmland and other properties come up to the roadway and how to minimize the impact of construction on areas like Minatare, which the roadway runs directly through.

Other decisions include choices on the types of medians and width of lanes across the roughly 18 miles of road. Estimated cost is $60 million according to NDOT estimates.