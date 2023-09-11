IMPACT 307 recently announced its Start-Up Challenge is underway in Goshen County.

Brian Young, the Assistant Director for Central Wyoming, is responsible for the development of the territory and will also be the point of contact for entrepreneurs who have a product or business idea, and for those who need more information about their next steps.

IMPACT 307 is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive. As the Assistant Director for Goshen County Wyoming, Young, who graduated with a law degree, has over 20 years of experience with companies ranging from startups to global corporations. He has held leadership positions at publicly traded corporate entities and founded several small businesses. His background includes governance, taxation, and executive management.

This is the second Start-Up Challenge IMPACT 307 has facilitated in Goshen County. Once again Brian Young has partnered with local businesses to create events centered on entrepreneurship. The Start-Up Challenge application period began August 1st and runs through September 6th. The template for IMPACT 307’s Start-Up Challenges is a 3 stage process: an application period, followed by selection period where the finalists are chosen by a panel, and finally a “pitch night” where the finalists present their idea in front of a panel of judges. The winner(s) receive seed money and sometimes an incubator site where they continue to develop their idea and plan, all free of charge. Applying for the IMPACT Goshen County Start-Up Challenge is also free and confidential and can be accessed at impact307.org/goshen-county-start-up-challenge/.

Brian encourages people to reach out to him, even if they are at the very beginning stages of an idea, as he can provide guidance to the entrepreneur through every step of the process.

For more information about IMPACT 307 in Goshen County and their services, you can email Brian Young directly at byoung13@uwyo.edu.