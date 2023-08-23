Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful is looking for individuals and/or organizations who are interested in helping pick up litter along the Monument Marathon course.

The marathon is on Saturday, Sept. 30. The Monument Marathon Adopt-A-Spot cleanup needs to be completed by Friday, Sept. 29.

Removing unsightly litter from roadsides is important for the safety of the marathon participants and to improve the visual appeal of the community.

KSGB will provide gloves, vests, trash bags, and litter pick up tools for all volunteers. Once the cleanup is complete, tools returned, and the report submitted to KSGB, volunteers will be paid a maximum of $50 per mile that is cleaned up.

Please contact KSGB if you have any questions or if you or your organization is interested in this opportunity. Once all the miles have been adopted, KSGB will no longer be able to offer this fundraising opportunity. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ywpz3fv.