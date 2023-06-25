Local fireworks dealers were busy over the last week, stocking their shelves, getting shipments and lining up workers for fireworks sales for Independence Day celebrations.

Fireworks sales began Sunday, June 25. In Scottsbluff and Gering, people can discharge fireworks for the next 10 days, culminating with the Fourth of July.

Both retail firework stores and fundraising stands offer fireworks stands throughout Scottsbluff. For the sellers, it’s a rigorous process to set up the necessary permits, get inspections done and order products in a short selling window.

“There’s 10 days to sell and light, and there is a lot of lead up, as far as lining up insurance, supply workers. It’s a lot of prep. We start in October, and shipments show up throughout the year,” Greg Trautman, operator of Fireworks Unlimited, told the Star-Herald Friday.

Other firework stands, like Community Christian operate on a smaller scale, but still have to put in a great amount of prep work.

“We have to get permits, order fireworks, and we have to get the trailer moved into place,” Community Christian fireworks operator Wendy Nichols said. “Paul Reed Construction is always super generous. They let us park and give us electricity to run the stand.”

Community Christian runs its firework stand on a volunteer basis in order to raise money for their scholarship program.

“We are having people work in two-hour shifts this year, instead of four-hour shifts. Everyone who works here is a volunteer for the school. We also have a raffle, so we have an assortment of good stuff that is going to be given away,” Nichols said.

Each of the sellers have staple items that are some of the best, and quickest sellers.

“As far as best sellers, it’s usually multi-shot stuff that shoot up in the air and give you an aerial display. Around this time of the year, it’s nice and people like to hang outside, so firecrackers and novelty stuff go fast also,” Trautman said.

There is a focus on making sure fireworks can be enjoyed by all members of the family, both older and younger children.

“We’ve found that in terms of best sellers with kids, the parachutes go good, also anything that spins and flies,” Nichols said. “The drones and missiles sold out last year, our Morning Glories sold out. The big roman candles always sell well also, mainly handhelds and spinning and flying things.”

Along with a family focus, packages and bundles are a big seller for fireworks as well.

Tryna Apodaca, operator of Bellino fireworks said, “A lot of prepackaged stuff sells well, especially for the kids, stuff that has the snakes, and smoke bombs, and poppers and things like that.”

Pricing is a major point of focus as well, with all of the sellers looking to keep prices low to encourage customers to shop with them.

“I know that because of the pandemic and everything, prices increased everywhere, but we haven’t been hit as hard. We want to keep it reasonable for everyone, make sure everyone can get some fireworks,” Apodaca said.

Fourth of July firework sales began on Sunday and continue until the Fourth of July, closing at midnight.