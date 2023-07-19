A new Gering restaurant, Melt Fondue, will officially open Thursday, July 20. While the road to opening the business was not always a straight one, owners Garrett and Kiesa Gardner say they are excited for the Panhandle to see what they have to offer.

The restaurant is located at 1720 10th St. in Gering next to The Mixing Bowl, who they share a patio with. The restaurant’s owners have targeted an opening of 4 p.m., with the kitchen opening at 5 p.m. for its first official day open to the public.

The Gardners are a local couple, although they traveled extensively because of Garrett’s service in the Air Force. They returned to Scottsbluff because they wanted their children to attend school here. Now, they want to bring some of their travels back home.

“We kind of lived all over the world and had all sorts of cuisine and wanted to bring something new,” Kiesa said.

Fondue is a Swiss dish comprised of dipping various fruits, meats and breads into an assortment of melted cheese or chocolate. Popularized in America by the restaurant chain, The Melting Pot, Melt will be the first fondue restaurant in the area.

While the restaurant’s menu is available a la carte, the Gardners recommend “the full experience,” their signature four-course fondue dinner. The meal includes salad, bread and meat courses, as well as dessert.

Melt offers a number of meat options including more common choices like sirloin or chicken, as well as some harder to find offerings like ostrich or bison. Patrons are also able to choose the cooking broth their meat selections are prepared in.

Melt received its liquor license on July 10, which will be put to good use in their lounge. The décor of the restaurant and their lounge and bar area were inspired by 1920s speakeasies, as was the drink menu.

“Our lounge menu is all focused on prohibition era drinks. So from the 1920s to 1930s — so a lot of gin and infused with lemon and honey in our menu,” Kiesa said. “...Kind of continuing with that vibe, we went with Art Deco.”

Their lounge area, complete with a bar, couches and chairs has the feel of a speakeasy with the dim lights, wood finishes and Art Deco style furniture. Many of the tables in the bar area were even built by Garrett to cut costs.

They plan to offer up to 20 different cocktails with their bar menu including classics like Manhattans, Old Fashioneds and Sidecars. The couple held a soft open of the restaurant for Oregon Trail Days and were able to get some early feedback.

“We were excited,” Kiesa said. “It was good for us to kind of dip our toes in before (we open). We really believe in quality over quantity so we want to provide the very best customer experience.”

The road to opening was a long one, with delays and complications throughout. Namely they were forced to delay their opening until they received their liquor license from the state, and they were also waiting on occupancy numbers from the fire department.

“It’s a long process for sure. A lot of research a lot of help around the Scottsbluff-Gering area. A lot of business owners helped us through the process,” Garrett said.

They have also spent the last six months developing menu options with weekend “taste-testing parties” for friends and family to try recipes.

The couple are already preparing to expand as there are plans to build a front patio at the restaurant to accompany the shared back patio between Melt and The Mixing Bowl for drinks.

“Just out front, we’re going to do it a little bit different than the normal four chairs and a table,” Garrett said. “We’re going to make it more of a lounge area with some rockers and just make it more comfortable for our patrons to sit.”

With the restaurant holding its official opening, the Gardners said they are excited for Scottsbluff and Gering to see what they can offer.

Garrett said, “I think we’ve reached a good product to give the city.”

While the doors will be open at 4 p.m. for drinks and 5 p.m. for dining, the Gardners recommend patrons place reservations as space is limited.