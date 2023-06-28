A Gering wireless internet provider will receive $755,865 from the Nebraska Public Service Commission to help improve broadband coverage in Oshkosh in the eastern Panhandle.

The award to Inventive Wireless of Nebraska LLC, doing business as Vistabeam Internet, was among 38 3rd Congressional District awards announced Tuesday from the PSC’s Capital Projects Fund.

The projects must be finished by Dec. 27, 2024, unless the five-member elected commission grants extensions.

Sixty-five grants totaling more than $61 million were awarded in Nebraska counties outside the Omaha metro area, PSC Chairman Dan Watermeier said in a press release.

Twenty-seven of those awards were in eastern Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, totaling $40.3 million. The 3rd District awards totaled just over $21 million, a little over the $40 million available for 2023 grants.

Because of that, Watermeier said, telecommunications companies serving the sprawling 3rd District will be invited to seek PSC assistance from the remaining $19 million. Broadband projects rejected in the first round may be resubmitted, he said.

The PSC press release said Vistabeam will use its state award to upgrade broadband coverage for 581 Oshkosh customer locations.