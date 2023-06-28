Rawnda Pierce, longtime executive director for Twin Cities Development, is transitioning to a well-deserved retirement from her career of 21 years. Pierce's tenure at Twin Cities Development was marked by significant growth in housing developments fueled by her acuity for grant writing and her accounting background.

During her time with TCD, Pierce was responsible for the application of more than $12 million in grant funding for various projects from down payment assistance, to developing new apartment complexes, and even weed management.

The impact of her work in grant writing in the Scottsbluff-Gering area cannot be understated and in addition to more than 20 grants over the years under her leadership TCD was also partially responsible for the passing of legislation vital to the area's development, according to information provided by TCD and its board.

"You know, the biggest thing about Rawnda is she has so many connections and so much knowledge," Kelly Strey, a member of TCD's board of directors, said.

In Scottsbluff and Gering, Pierce was among those who were instrumental in Scottsbluff and Gering approving economic development initiatives made possible by the passage of LB 840, which was signed into law in 1991. Gering and Scottsbluff that includes the passing of LB 840 in both Scottsbluff and Gering. The two communities have also approved contributions from economic development assistance funds to support the Workforce Housing Development Funds, developed by Twin Cities Development and made possible by the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act signed into law in 2017.

Pierce spearheaded a number of housing developments during her time at TCD including nearly 150 apartments, as well as homes for 350 families.

Pierce has been renowned for her ability to see potential where many thought none could be found, Strey said. This was proven through a number of projects including TCD's purchase of the former Northfield Villa building in 2016 as well as TCD's move into its current offices on Broadway.

Northfield Retirement Communities sold the Villa building on its Northfield Community's Gering campus in 2016 to TCD.

"She saw the potential in it (Northfield) and nobody else did, and it was gonna get rundown," Strey said about development of the former long-term care facility into apartments. "It was going to become an eyesore, liability and everything else and she didn't want that to happen, so she approached the board with a plan of 'Hey this is what we can do with this.'"

Strey said that many within TCD had doubts about moving to their current office, where the storefront was originally a bank. Pierce was able to avoid renovating the ground floor using some of it as TCD's office space and leasing the rest to other tenants.

She was also able to renovate and transform the second floor of the building into high-end apartments which Strey said has "[freed] up assets to spend to recruit businesses and keep enough employees to recruit businesses."

TCD has focused more of their efforts into economic development with a focus on business recruitment and pulling more businesses into the Scottsbluff area. Pierce has also been heavily involved in the business development side of TCD.

She was involved in some of earlier projects including working with Allo Communications through LB 840 as well as the Fusion Ranch Beef Jerky Plant near the airport.

Pierce also had a vital role in the development of Northfield Haven at the Northfield building. The development sits within the Northfield apartment complex and is an independent-living facility for developmentally disabled adults.

Northfield Haven was first proposed by a group of parents who had visited a similar facility in Omaha and recognized the need for housing like it in the Panhandle. Their next move was to reach out to Pierce, who got to work applying for grants and looking for donations to fund what would become a $1.3 million project.

Renovations of the aging medical wing of the Northfield Apartments were quickly complicated by the breadth and scope of the work. Pierce said wiring, plumbing and all kind of electrical equipment needed to be replaced through several feet of concrete at the floor of the building.

Their problems only increased in number as COVID-19 increased prices and caused the budget for the project to balloon up to the $1.3 million that it would eventually cost. Pierce said she was forced to search for additional funding while also managing the day-to-day operations of the project.

Pam Richter, Northfield Haven board member, said, "This was one of her most difficult jobs she said, because of COVID, getting contractors, getting materials, the cost. So she was amazing, she saw this project from beginning to end and did not give up."

Richter, one of the parents who brought the concept to Pierce and TCD, praised Pierce's dedication to her work.

The complex houses 15 units including one for a live-in manager, Betty Alarcon. Of these 15 units all but five have already been filled since the complex officially opened its doors on May 1.

According to TCD leaders, Pierce had previously stated that Northfield Haven would be her last project and she has remained true to her word postponing her retirement until the completion of the project. TCD has planned a celebration for Pierce, marking her retirement, and a ribbon cutting ceremony for Northfield Haven, 2350 Five Rocks Road, on July 6 from 4-6 p.m.

As she nears retirement, Pierce reflected on her career and her accomplishments.

"I hope people realize that the things I've done in my past are to better the community and to make it a better place to live because even though I'm retiring," she said. "This is where my kids live. This is where my grandkids live. And this is where I'll live so a better community for all of us is the end goal."

Pierce was also quick to thank those she had worked with and attribute much of her success to those who helped her develop during the early years of her career.