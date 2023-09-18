Reganis Auto plans to move its Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Dealership on East Overland to a new location on 27th Street next to its newest dealership.

Before July 31, Reganis Auto operated three dealerships in Scottsbluff, a Honda dealership on 27th Street, as well as two dealerships on East Overland, a Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and a Buick/Cadillac dealership. The decision to relocate its Dodge dealership comes as its partnership with General Motors comes to an end. Reganis is no longer a Buick or Cadillac dealer as parent company General Motors works to consolidate their number of dealerships.

“... General Motors is trying to reduce its number of Buick dealers and Cadillac dealers, and we accepted a buyout offer that they gave us,” Owner Tim Reganis told the Star-Herald. “And, it was a fair deal, I think, for everyone concerned.”

Reganis moved the last GM vehicles in the lot of the East Overland Buick dealership on July 31, and the facility essentially became an extension of the Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram lot across the street.

Even now the showroom of the former Buick dealership is filled mostly with Dodge and Jeep vehicles, demonstrating the changes while they take the steps to make the upcoming move a reality.

Following the buyout from GM, Reganis did not see value in keeping his Chrysler facilities so far from his other dealership. He said he decided since he already owned the land near the Honda dealership, it would be easier to move.

He had also been encouraged by his Sales Manager Jeff Brock to make the move even before the end of his relationship with GM.

“It didn’t make sense having a Chrysler building by itself here (on East Overland) and Honda next to the college,” Reganis said. “So instead of remodeling this facility here (on East Overland), it made much more sense to just build a brand new facility next to Honda.”

He said he felt it would likely be cheaper to build the new dealership than it would to remodel the current facilities up to the standards that Chrysler wants its dealerships to maintain.

The new dealership is planned to be roughly 20,000 square feet with about a quarter of that space dedicated to the showroom and administrative offices. The rest of the space will be taken up by the shop for maintenance and repairs.

Reganis Auto has already obtained a special use permit from the City of Scottsbluff to develop the site for the new dealership. Reganis leadership will appear in front of the city’s planning commission again in October to continue that process.

Reganis indicated that he also plans to request tax increment financing from the city of Scottsbluff, which is approved by planning commission and the city council, to help develop the land and build the dealership. At this point in the process, Reganis and his associates are still working on estimates and were uncertain of how much funding they would request.

Reganis said he is also committed to working with local contractors and companies for the construction.

“I can tell you, we’re going to use all local people doing it, we’re going to use local contractors, local labor.”.

That included local contractors and companies such as B&C Steel and Schaff Engineering. Reganis said many of the same companies were involved in the construction of the Honda dealership, completed nearly a decade ago.

While the new dealership itself will not produce any new jobs in the area Reganis was quick to point out there are already a number of openings for technicians and salespeople at the Chrysler dealership already.

With the end of the Buick and Cadillac dealership and the departure of the Cadillac dealership, there are questions remaining about the future of the properties on East Overland.

“I don’t think we’re going to sell the property, but we do have plans to redevelop it,” Reganis said. “I’ll just say that, what’s going to go here (on East Overland), we’re not sure 100%.”

Regardless of the future of the East Overland facilities, Reganis said he is excited for the prospect of the new dealership. Contractors expect to break ground at the earliest this fall, but would more likely begin construction in the spring of 2024.