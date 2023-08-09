Roma Italian Restaurant has been a staple in the terminal of Western Nebraska Regional Airport for the past four years. Owner Noti Berisha is working to make sure that remains the case.

Cousins Noti Berisha and Alex Gabric, both from Dallas, founded the restaurant and leased the space from the airport. The space had seen a carousel of restaurants prior to Roma’s opening and the venue has provided some much needed stability to the space.

Currently, the business is going through some restructuring as Berisha and Gabrica have decided to go their separate ways. Berisha is buying his cousin out of the business and will continue to operate it.

Berisha was quick to point out that while the two are no longer business partners, they remain friends.

“We’re still good friends and good buddies,” Berisha said. “He even told me if ‘You ever need help, call me,’ but he decided to take a different way.”

The restaurant has been popular with Scottsbluff area customers as well as travelers, according to Berisha. He himself has also enjoyed living in the area and has been happy to provide another dining option to residents and travelers.

“I love it here, I love this town and I decided to stay and just continue as much as I can,” he said.

It seems the restaurant will be here to stay for years to come. Berisha has discussed a change in lease with the Airport Board in the hopes of extending Roma’s stay.

Previously, the restaurant owners had been on one-year leases that have been renewed every year. Berisha has requested that the next lease be extended to three years to ease some of the administrative burden.

“I was asking for at least three years please,” he said. “I don’t need to go every year and continue.”

He said he is hopeful that his request would be approved by the board at its next meeting later this month, saying he was “99% sure” that he would sign for at least three more years.

Airport Director Raul Aguallo said he is optimistic about the change in ownership as well as the extension of the lease. He said he felt that once the changes were made the public would not even notice a difference.

“(Berisha) has asked if we can get longer term leases and we are happy to do that,” Aguallo said.

The lease is not the only thing that Berisha hopes to change as he takes sole control of the reins at Roma. He also hopes to make some changes to the décor and atmosphere of the restaurant to give it a more romantic feel.

“Couples when they walk in, I want them to spend time here and have good conversations and memories.”

He said he also hopes that families would continue to enjoy the restaurant and use it for celebrations like birthdays and anniversaries.

“I’d like them to have good memories in this restaurant with the ambience, atmosphere, food, service and everything,” Berisha said.

He was also appreciative of the airport as a venue as well as his customers both from town and out of town. He was quick to thank his staff as well for their parts in the restaurant’s success.