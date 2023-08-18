Gross keno lottery proceeds fell across Scotts Bluff County during the past fiscal year, grew more slowly statewide and barely increased in the Panhandle.

Final 2022-23 figures from the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Charitable Gaming Division showed the county’s six licensed keno games took in a combined $7.21 million, down 1.7% from the previous fiscal year.

Gross keno proceeds edged up by 0.2% to $10.34 million for the Panhandle’s 18 keno lotteries.

Nebraska’s total keno income rose for a third straight year but went up just 2.1%. The total take was $357.1 million for the fiscal year ending June 30.

Keno income for 2022-23 fell by 11.4% in Lincoln, which remained second to perennial leader Omaha. It dropped by 5.5% over 2021-22 for Hall County’s Grand Island-based keno game, while Columbus’ city-sponsored game suffered a 0.1% loss.

Temporary casinos are operating at horse racing tracks in those three cities as Nebraska’s existing tracks move to add permanent “racinos” under a 2020 voter initiative. Horseman’s Park in Omaha is now expected to open a temporary casino in 2024.

Charitable Gaming Division Director Brian Rockey said in January that his staff would be watching to see whether keno income erodes as casinos open at existing horse tracks and possibly others.

Proposed new horse track-casino combinations, including one on the south edge of Gering, have been sidelined by a 2022 state law requiring market and socioeconomic studies at the existing tracks to be completed first by 2025.

The keno lottery long operated by Scotts Bluff County government brought in just over $4.98 million during the just-completed state and county fiscal year. That’s $2,450 less than in 2021-22, a percentage drop of 0.049%.

Mitchell, Morrill and the city of Scottsbluff also receive shares of the county keno game’s proceeds. Keno income for counties, cities and villages must be used for community betterment purposes.

Gering’s keno game was the lone one within the county to collect more in 2023. It brought in just above $1.77 million, an increase of 0.4%.

Keno lotteries in Lyman, McGrew, Terrytown and Minatare all saw their income drop by double-digit percentages, though Terrytown’s game was inactive for the last six calendar months of 2022.

Cheyenne County’s Sidney-based keno lottery was the only other continuously operating game to gain ground during 2022-23. Garden County’s game, based in Oshkosh, had an outsized increase by percentage because it was inactive most of the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Gross proceeds for the April-June quarter were slightly more encouraging for Panhandle keno games compared with 2022’s second quarter. Nebraska keno income historically has been strongest in cold-weather months and slumps in spring and summer.

The Scotts Bluff County game’s income totaled $1.178 million, down 1.1% from the April-June 2022 quarter. Gering gained 9.8% to $492,814, while third-place Cheyenne County enjoyed a 29.4% jump to $203,544.

Second-quarter gross proceeds fell by 1.6% in Lincoln over 2022, though it rose 2.2% in Hall County and 1.3% in Columbus over the previous spring.