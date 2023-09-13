The Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority approved its annual budget at its monthly meeting Wednesday morning. The board also approved two other measures and heard from stakeholders at the airport.

Before the budget was approved, the board held a public hearing to listen to support and opposition to the budget. While there was little public input on the matter, the board did hear a presentation from Dana Weber, a CPA hired by the airport, on the budget.

Under the approved budget, the airport is requesting roughly $1.6 million in property taxes from the county to cover operating costs, interest and bonds. That tax request will not cover the entirety of the airport’s operating budget as the airport’s income is also supplemented by federal funding.

That funding is dependent on the airport reaching over 10,000 boardings each year, which they are on schedule to reach, according to Assistant Airport Director Cheryl Clause.

Twenty-seven percent of the airport’s budget will be covered by the airport’s cash reserves, by law, they are allowed to cover as much as 50% with cash reserves.

The airport is limited, like other political subdivisions, in how much property tax they can request. The airport specifically is limited to request $916,000 based on property valuations, according to Weber.

That limit does not apply to bond payments and capital improvements to the airport, which accounts for the difference between the limit and the airport’s tax request.

The board also discussed raising the limit to the amount its request is allowed to increase each year. Weber said that under state law, airport’s tax request is allowed to rise by 2.5%, although the board is not required to raise the request by that amount.

The board also had the option to increase it’s levy by an additional 1% each year, although the additional money requested could only be used for capital improvements.

Weber recommended during the hearing that the board approve the increase to the limit to help the airport keep up with rising inflation, although the increases would still fall short of the current inflation rate.

“Obviously, the 1% component, that’s a pretty small number but it’s important this year because well, it’s kind of let you keep up with inflation,” he said. “Although inflation is currently running more than 3.5%, so during the current time, you’re kind of falling behind.”

Following the adjournment of the budget hearing, the board moved to approve the 1% rise in the rate that the tax request is allowed to increase, although Neal Smith, chairman of the board, said he did not relish the decision.

“I hate to see the continued increase but it’s necessary, as our gas and our utilities go up,” he said.

He also said he was concerned that raising the tax request is not a long-term solution to covering the airport’s expenses.

“We cannot continue on this trajectory,” Smith said. “People are having to sell their houses and stuff because they can’t pay their taxes.”

After approving the budget, the board heard reports from Airport Manager Raul Aguallo and other groups involved in operations at the airport.

Aguallo said that the airport closure at the end of August to repave the intersection of the airport’s two runways ran smoothly. They were actually able to reopen the airport ahead of schedule as the project to repave Runway 12-30 continues.

“Anybody who’s gone across the intersection, it’s pretty smooth, it’s nice they did a good job,” he said.

The contractors working on the runway have 61 days left on the contract to finish the project. Nov. 23 is the expected completion date.

“The engineers believe that they’re a little behind schedule, but if they continue to plug away, they could get caught back up,” he said.

Until November, work will continue on the runway.