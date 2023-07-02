Around lunchtime on an average Thursday, a crowd begins to form behind the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse. The customers are intent on getting a taste of something that can’t be found anywhere else.

Two local businesses have set up shop on the lawn. Though they seem to have little in common at a glance, the operators of the hot dog cart, Mike’s Wild Dogs, and lemonade trailer, Lemon Love, have similar origin stories and have become integral parts of a growing food vendor scene in the Scottsbluff/Gering area.

Mike’s Wild Dogs is owned and operated by Michael Wilson with help from his family. Wilson graduated from culinary arts school at the age of 19, and has worked many restaurant and construction jobs since then. When he arrived in Scottsbluff, he had a strong desire to share one of his specialties with his new neighbors.

“When I moved to Nebraska five years ago — my wife is from here, I’m from New Mexico — I wanted to introduce the community to my green chili. But there were so many taco trucks and Mexican restaurants that I needed a different avenue,” Wilson said. “That’s when I decided that since I love hot dogs, I would try a hot dog cart.”

Around the same time, another bold idea was taking shape in the mind of Desiree Ramirez, inspired by the unforgettable taste of her childhood. Those memories and a desire for something new led to the creation of Lemon Love.

“It started just with a love of lemonade as a little girl that my grandma used to make. I was just trying to go after that same flavor because I remember watching her, and I think lemonade makes people happy,” Ramirez said.

Over the next three years — with some interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — both vendors began to build loyal fanbases. Ramirez said that although some people initially doubted whether a beverage-centric trailer could make a profit, the business took off fairly quickly.

“People have really taken to it,” she said. “A drink trailer was kind of a new concept, so they really liked it.”

Wilson said that his idea took a little bit longer to gain traction. Though several cities across America have thriving hot dog scenes, Mike’s Wild Dogs had to build one from the ground up in Scottsbluff.

“I’m from Albuquerque, and we had hot dog carts all over the place,” he said “New York City, Chicago … they have a hot dog culture, but there wasn’t one here. So it started off kind of slow at first, but people have taken to it and I’ve developed quite a loyal fanbase. They come out wherever I set up.”

Ramirez, who had a background in restaurant management in addition to working as a nail technician for 26 years, said that one of the best aspects of running a mobile business is interacting with people in a variety of different places.

“I like the service industry, I like people. I can talk to anybody. I love the continual different faces and different vibe that I get every day. I can be somewhere different, have different scenery. And we get the customers that come all the time. It’s a nice feeling and a happy business, and I like that,” she said.

Although Wilson had initially hoped to set up shop in a brick-and-mortar location, he said he is thankful that the mobility of his hot dog cart gives him the opportunity to cook and interact with his customers at the same time.

“We feed off the energy of the groups of people around us,” Wilson said. “That’s what I really love about the mobile part. It puts me right in the middle of events, in the middle of concerts, in the middle of places where there are people.”

A thriving and friendly community has formed among local vendors since Wilson first arrived on the scene three years ago.

“A lot of us do not see each other as competition, we see each other as friends,” he said. “I don’t pay for my lemonade anymore, I trade a hot dog for lemonade. I trade a hot dog for a burrito or a taco. We trade our craft and we encourage each other and get to know each other. We grow together.”

Ramirez said that friendships with other vendors are good for everybody involved, especially since they are some of the only people who can relate to the ups and downs of running such a business.

“It helps when you’re jumping in to have a buddy, someone you can turn to, talk to and ask questions. And they’re the only person who’s going to understand what you mean when your stuff falls over or you run out of something or don’t have enough room. It takes somebody that’s in it to sympathize with you,” she said.

Ramirez said that the learning curve is steep in the world of food trucks, and that it is not uncommon for newcomers to try and fail. Veteran vendor and Dairy King owner Dale Blehm said that this often happens because people underestimate just how much work it takes to operate a truck, trailer or cart.

“First of all, they think it’s easy, but I’ve got news for them,” Blehm said. “There’s a lot of times I’ve worked from 7 in the morning to 2 the next morning. You work getting stuff ready, then you work until 2 and you’re back up the next day. They think it looks like it’s really easy … Pretty soon it catches up with you.”

Despite those difficulties, Wilson and Ramirez said that the Scottsbluff/Gering community has shown tremendous support to the vendors who have managed to weather the storm and stay in business. Ramirez expressed her hope that those with the drive will continue to see that level of enthusiasm from the public.

“It’s nice when people are willing to take a chance because it is hard work. When they put their all in, it’s nice when the community rewards them with support. Hopefully, they continue to do that,” she said.

Wilson said that vendors do what they do out of love for their work and for their communities, and seeing that love returned is a great feeling.

“We really like serving the community, and we really love the way the community has come out and embraced not only our hot dog cart, but the other food trucks,” he said. “We love seeing the fans develop and the fact that this community is supportive of us.”

With a summer of festivals, fairs and concerts on the horizon, the future certainly seems busy and bright for local vendors. Though there are good and bad days, Ramirez said that selling lemonade has given her something more than just a job.