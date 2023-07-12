The Panhandle Business and Professional Women recognized Scottsbluff mayor Jeanne McKerrigan as it’s Woman of the Year during its annual awards ceremony held on Wednesday, July 12.

Members of the women’s advocacy organization gathered at the Scottsbluff Country Club for the ceremony where the organization regularly meets to advance their goals of equality for all women in the workplace.

The organization’s members presented other awards, including its Young Careerist and Employer of the Year, as well as announcing several scholarships.

McKerrigan was named Woman of the Year at the ceremony for her involvement in the business community in Scottsbluff as well as her public service.

“She has been able to teach and share her knowledge with the women that she works with to help them move up in the ranks of companies,” Isabelle Moreno, Panhandle BPW member, said in presenting the award.

McKerrigan was brief in her remarks following her acceptance of the award, but she made a point to encourage the women in attendance.

“It’s been many years that I’ve worked in leadership roles here in the community and I think one thing that I have tried to instill in my daughter and other young women is do what you want to do,” she said.

The organization also recognized its Young Careerist, an award for women between 21 and 35 who are working actively to advance their careers. Panhandle BPW named Valeria Rodriguez as its recipient in 2023.

Rodriguez is a U.S. Justice Department accredited representative at the Immigrant Legal Center in Scottsbluff. She works actively helping immigrants to gain citizenship while also serving as a part time executive director of Empowering Families.

The Panhandle Public Health District was recognized as Employer of the Year for its dedication to its female employees. Presenter Sandy Gutwein commended the department for creating an “empowering environment” for the women who work there.

Gutwein said 75% of hires in the previous year were women and 96% of their current workforce of 24 are women. The department also provides a higher education stipend as well as an extended family leave policy.

Panhandle BPW also awards several scholarships a year to qualified students. The scholarships are meant for non-traditional students over the age of 25. Applicants must also either be from the Panhandle or attend an institution within the Panhandle.

Over the years, Panhandle BPW has distributed roughly $48,000 in scholarship funds to applicants attending schools such as WNCC, Chadron State College and others.

The organization awarded three scholarships to applicants Tiffany Hopkins, Mariha Munoz and Karol Cardona. Hopkins is attending the paramedic program at WNCC and is currently working as an EMT for Kimball Health Services.

Munoz is pursuing a degree at WNCC in human services while Cardona is majoring in criminal justice. She plans to continue her education after receiving her associate’s degree from Chadron State College.

After the event, McKerrigan expressed gratitude for being honored with the Woman of the Year award.