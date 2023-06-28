Mercedes Lopez had been operating her desserts business for roughly five years before she decided it had grown too large to run out of her own house. On April 8 she opened the brick and mortar location of Sugar Diamond Dessert Shop at 1818 Broadway in Scottsbluff.

“The orders just kept coming in so that I was running out of room in my house. So that’s why I decided to take the next step to open a storefront,” said Lopez.

Lopez started working with desserts when she was 16 decorating cakes, and she started baking professionally when she was 20. Two years later she decided she enjoyed the work enough to begin preparing to open her own business.

Sugar Diamond specialized in custom cake and dessert orders while operating out of Lopez’ kitchen. While custom orders remain the lion’s share of the business since opening their new store they have branched out to other options as well.

Business has been strong since the opening as well and the store has also started to do weekly promotions to keep things fresh and exciting in the storefront.

“Every week that we go we’ve been getting more clientele and people will want the front cookies. We try to switch those out and do a different things like every week we have a new product or flavor.”

This week’s new flavor was Triple Chocolate but, Sugar Diamond also has plenty of other sweets and treats available in store.

“Here in the shop we have cupcakes, cookies, and finger food items and then ice cream” said Lopez.

The display cases of the shop have plenty to offer with a variety of desserts from cupcakes to cookies like their cookie monster cookies, and even caramel apples.

One of the caramel apples has drawn some attention with a unique flavor combination that Lopez said has been popular. The store offers a Hot Cheeto flavored caramel apple, the sweet and spicy treat is coated in crushed Hot Cheetos.

Lopez said the idea came from her boyfriend, “my boyfriend likes Hot Cheetos, and so he’s like let’s try it and we just tried chocolate first on top of them and really liked it.”

Along with their Snickers apples Lopez said the Hot Cheeto combination has been one of their best sellers.

The business has also been taking advantage of social media as a marketing tool. Lopez stated that, outside of word of mouth, social media makes up 90% of their marketing presence.

It seems to be working with over 2,000 followers on Facebook and over 9,000 views on Tiktok @_sugardiamond.