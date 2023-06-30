Mark Villagrana had always wanted to own a restaurant, and his dream began when he and his wife purchased a cotton candy machine to sell sweets during the summer. Today, that business, Sweet V’s, has expanded into a full-size restaurant and recently moved to a new location on First Avenue.

Sweet V’s has a variety of food and drink options, spanning from Greek gyros all the way to shaved ice. They also recently applied for a liquor license, and pending approval from the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, they plan to sell alcohol and specialty drinks as well.

The restaurant has seen significant growth since its humble beginnings with the cotton candy machine. The next addition came shortly after with the purchase of a shaved ice machine to add to their summer offerings.

The small business progressed well enough that the Villagranas decided to expand to a full storefront and leased property at 1606 First Ave. While the cotton candy and shaved ice were selling well, there were concerns about how they would continue the business when winter brought colder weather.

For the survival of the business, they slowly began to add some food options to their menu starting with gyros and Greek salads.

“No one really had a good gyro in town so we decided, you know, let’s try some Greek food,” Villagrana said.

As business expanded so did the menu, with Sweet V’s adding Mexican offerings and later burgers and wraps as well. At this point, the restaurant had outgrown its original location and was in need of more space to operate.

Villagrana said he felt that the move was necessary because their original location was becoming too confined for the business to continue to grow.

“People are not going to come in to a small little restaurant that has four tables that can only sit 12 to 16 people,” he said.

Although they knew they needed more space when the property at First Avenue was first offered to them, they were not ready.

They told the sellers “we’re not going to rush into this because we got to think and get our financial stuff ready.”

Unfortunately, the building was then purchased another business and unavailable for another year. After that business closed, the timing for Sweet V’s the time was right. They purchased the property and opened the doors of their new location on June 3.

The new location has much more space both in terms of seating and in the back of house, giving the staff at Sweet V’s much more space to work with. The new location also significantly increased their capacity for seating with up to 100 people, including the outdoor patio.

Villagrana said he is also excited about what they could develop once they get their liquor license and has plans for specialty drinks along with the more traditional options like beer or liquors.

Villagrana said that they had been trying to be creative with some specialty drinks but emphasized that they have been tasting things at home and will not be bringing alcohol into the establishment until their liquor license is approved.

He was however, excited about some of their options combining liquor with their shaved ice flavors such as their shaved ice flavor mangolicious blended as a margarita with tequila or an option he called a “pineapple paradise” with Malibu rum.

He stressed that their goal was to bring something unique and different to Scottsbluff that people have not seen before. He was especially excited about trying some of what he called “32 ounce drinks.”

“Our waitresses will bring it out without being poured ... and that is going to be filled with candies ... and then it kind of like a volcano starts to erupt. So you’ll see smoke coming out of it.”

It is evident how passionate Villagrana is about the business when he speaks about plans and ideas for how they want to improve the menu and offer new seating areas. Sweet V’s seems to have plenty of potential to grow especially when the people who operate it are so passionate about what they do.

Sweet V’s is a family restaurant in every sense of the words, Mark is partners with his sister and his wife in operating the restaurant and most of the staff in the front and back of house are relatives as well. Between children and siblings and cousins for the Villagranas, restaurants are very much a family affair.

The restaurant itself is named after Villagrana’s daughter Violet, combined with their original “sweet” menu items.