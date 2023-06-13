This is story is part one of a two-part series looking at continued redevelopment at Uptown Scottsbluff, and the addition of the former Kmart property into those plans.

When RockStep Capital President Andy Weiner talks about his vision for Uptown Scottsbluff, he starts by sharing the inspiration about the name of the retail and real estate company that purchased the local mall that longtime residents remember as Monument Mall.

Weiner, who likes big-band music and is a fan of greats like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee, said the rock step is a move in swing dancing or ballroom dancing. The step comes in when the couple changes direction, a rocking action when the weight is transferred from one foot to another and then back.

“As a company, we try to rock-step,” he said. “We try to be nimble. We try to be light on our feet because the industry is changing so fast.”

The company has set 25 daily goals, which are outlined on its website, and works with a focus on one of those guidelines — like its No. 1, “Do the right thing, always” — each week on a regular rotation. By coincidence, while Weiner interviewed for this story, the company was focusing on rule No. 19: Be a brand ambassador.

“It’s important to be a brand ambassador for who we are in Scottsbluff,” he said. “... We are in the shopping center business, we’re experts at shopping center redevelopment. That’s what we do. We have been in business for 27 years.”

‘An exciting time’

According to information released by the company in July 2022, RockStep has built or acquired more than 9 million square feet of malls and shopping centers. It owns more than 75 million square feet of assets in its portfolio, with properties in 11 states.

Its plans to revitalize those centers have been documented in a number of news stories throughout the country. In New Orleans, the company purchased the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk for $34 million in 2022 and announced plans for a three-year renovation of the property, built in 1983. Closer to Scottsbluff, RockStep purchased Rushmore Mall in Rapid City, South Dakota, and rebranded the 823,816-square-foot facility Uptown Rapid. The company also owns Uptown Aberdeen, a mall in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Uptown Hutch in Hutchinson, Kansas, among its 11 mall properties. Openings announced at its properties range from Social Security offices to new restaurants.

Shopping malls were originally designed as community centers where people could converge for shopping, cultural activity and social interaction. Malls and shopping centers can be traced back to 1907, when a group of Baltimore stores established off-street parking, according to a 1991 article, “A Brief History of the Mall,” shared on the Association for Consumer Research website. By 1956, developers designed and opened the first enclosed mall in a suburb of Minneapolis. By 1987, there were over 30,000 malls accounting for over 50% of all retail dollars spent.

In recent years, with the increase in online shopping, malls have taken a hit and owners have changed. RockStep purchased Monument Mall in 2013 and the Scottsbluff City Council approved a redevelopment plan that implemented an extra half-percent sales tax on mall purchases. it is the only special occupational tax in the city of Scottsbluff.

Ups and downs

Since Rockstep purchased the mall, it has seen some ups. One of the most notable resulted in the redevelopment of the former Walmart facility. The store had been vacant since August 2002 when Walmart moved to its present location on Avenue I.

Because of its size, the building’s space was split. Momentum started with the opening of a new Hobby Lobby in March 2015. The store takes up 59,000 square feet. A 41,000-square-foot Dunham Sporting Goods store followed in June 2015. The Dollar Tree opened a 10,000-square-foot store in June 2019, helping fill the remaining space.

Famous Footwear and Applebee’s joined the mall scene in November 2015, and the new owners of the theater, Reel Lux Cinemas, brought an enhanced movie experience with reclining seats and other changes in 2019.

“We love Scottsbluff,” Weiner said. “We love western Nebraska. It’s a beautiful place. People are nice, business is good. We have been really thrilled.”

Unfortunately, Weiner said, like other malls throughout the Midwest, the company saw the loss of retailers. One of the downs came in August 2018, when Herberger’s parent company declared bankruptcy in 2018.

“The good news is that Harbor Freight came in,” Weiner said of the 15,000-square foot store that opened in May 2019.

New tenants coming

A remaining 50,000 square feet at the former Herberger’s site waits to be filled — and Weiner said shoppers don’t have to wait much longer.

“We have three national tenants that are going to be coming in next to (Harbor Freight),” he said, saying shoppers will be familiar with the retailers from shopping in Cheyenne, Omaha and other larger communities. Though he can’t say names, he said people will be happy to see the off-price clothing retailers come to the community.

“They’re very desirable tenants and are going to be opening up in fall of 2024 in that area to the right of Harbor Freight. We will create another 56 to 75 jobs.”

In December, RockStep, under the subsidiary Scottsbluff KM Development LLC, purchased the Kmart property for $2.45 million, Weiner said. Plans are already underway to develop there. RockStep had sought to purchase it for the last five to six years.

“We are planning three buildings in front of the Kmart — two national restaurants that we are in negotiations with right now, and the third, a 6,000-square-foot building, that is planned to house multiple national tenants. Our goal is to have those open the fourth quarter of 2024.”

Ideally, he said, the company could have those opening in summer 2024; however, it will be dependent on construction. Currently, the business is also working with an engineer on the parking lot to resolve a drainage issue.

The Kmart property is a desirable one for development, Weiner said.

“I think it is one of the best locations in the entire region,” he said, noting its location at the intersection of 27th Street and Highway 26. “It’s a great intersection. It’s very visible to the highway. It has high traffic.”

On Friday, Christa Pelster, Uptown Scottsbluff’s general manager, said 25 stores fill the interior of the mall, with everything from GameTime Collectibles to Flyover Archery bringing customers into the mall.

As she spoke to Pelster during a stop at the store, Milinda Laeger, owner of Flyover Archery, said that business has been so successful that it is looking to move sites for the third time.

In an exciting announcement, work is underway at the Buckle, which has been at the same location and was one of the first stores at Monument Mall. The store will expand at a larger space where Rue 21 operated until April 2019.

