Torrington Community Health recently completed a longtime expansion project in April. The project was centered around developing a larger operating space including an improved sterile processing department and more spacious operating rooms.

The hospital also constructed a new entrance for patients and made renovations to existing hospital facilities.

"Technology had advanced and we wanted to really improve services for our community, and so the main key driver there was to provide a new state of the art operating space," Torrington Community Health CEO Zach Miller said.

The project ran for roughly a four-year period before reaching completion. Hospital officials say it was delayed for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic between the expansion and renovation phases of the project.

In total, the expansion and renovations cost $27 million with $19 million being spent on the expansion and $8 million on the upgrades to hospital facilities. The project was funded through Banner Health, a health system based out of Phoenix, Arizona, that owns the hospital in Torrington.

"This facility has been an original Banner facility since we came into existence," Miller said.

The expansion project added 13,000 square feet to the hospital's footprint with an additional 6,000 involved in the renovation. Miller said it was felt the 45-year-old hospital had been in need of updates as technology improved and new techniques were implemented.

Miller also said that the improvements to the hospital have been welcome to both patients and hospital staff and that the facility has reaped the benefits.

"From the time that we opened that main entrance through today, our surgery program has nearly doubled in size," he said.

The upgrades also included an improved mammogram suite for patients and a cardiac rehab room where patients can do rehabilitation and be monitored following.

The largest impact at the hospital has been felt in the operating rooms, Miller said, where the new sterile processing department has greatly improved the efficiency of the facility and allows doctors to perform more surgeries for their patients.

Miller said, "It's really allowed us to grow our orthopedic, podiatry, general surgery, and obstetrics and gynecology lanes, specifically with sterile processing it's just much more efficient with the newer equipment."

Torrington Community Health also recently renewed their accreditation with the American College of Radiologists for CT scanning. Clinical Director Levi Keener referred to the ACR as the "gold standard with image quality."

Applying for accreditation is a process that includes submitting scans to the ACR for review of image quality and Torrington Community Health chose to submit images in several categories including chest, heart, brain and pediatric abdomen imaging.

"Those are some of our more common exams that we do here and so those are the ones that we excelled at the most," Keener said.

Accreditations are required to be renewed every three years and this was the hospital's first renewal since they first applied for accreditation in 2020. The ACR regulates accreditation for a number of other services as well including MRIs and mammography.

The hospital's mammography department is accredited through the ACR although MRIs are a contracted service for the hospital and, therefore, are not accredited through the hospital.

However, Keener said, there are plans to possibly pursue accreditation for their ultrasound department in the coming years.

Miller said he is enthusiastic that the changes to the hospital would continue to improve patient care as well as their experience at the hospital for years to come.