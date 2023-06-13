Transwest Ford’s transition has been going smoothly according to dealership general manager Alessandro Meloni. The dealership arrived in town in December after the dealership moved from Torrington, WY and has since undergone a near complete renovation.

Meloni said the dealership spent “roughly $2 million on a remodel” updating the showroom and most of the dealership’s service department. The dealership offers 26 service bays for customers divided between a quick lane shop dedicated to maintenance like oil changes and a full-service area for more intensive repairs.

Transwest Ford has a lot more space to work with than they did at their offices in Torrington with a larger lot and service area with 26 service bays compared to only 11 in Torrington.

Fremont Ford, the previous owners, and Transwest Ford merged in part thanks to the Ford Motor Company who suggested that Transwest take over the dealership. Meloni said “a lot of it had to do with Ford wanting to consolidate” since manufacturers have pushed for dealerships to consolidate in recent years. He went on to say that while Ford originally pushed the move “we saw an opportunity to increase our market size… So, it was a good business decision for us.”

Since the move Transwest Ford has been covering a much larger area than they did in Torrington. While they still serve the Torrington area, they are also responsible for much of the panhandle and eastern Wyoming. They are the closest full-service Ford dealership within roughly 70 miles according to Meloni.

The dealership has changed hands a number of times, originally opened as Cannon Brothers Ford in (year) they were then (bought out? Sold?) to Legacy Ford in (year). Shortly after Fremont took over and then sold the dealership to Transwest.

Previous owners of the dealership have heavily involved in the community with dealers like the Cannon Brothers (need example) and Fremont Ford campaigning for Stone High School Distributive Education Clubs of America. Meloni intends to continue that trend and has already gotten started stating “we supported the robotics portion of the 4H club and they went to the finals which was awesome to see.”

While there are no specific plans for additional involvement Meloni went on to say that “down the road I’ll be able to hopefully get out of the office a little bit more and go and see folks in person.” Between the continued remodel and building the business here in Scottsbluff time is precious at Transwest Ford but intentions to continue to work in the community are there.

In recent years Ford has also begun to offer a number of electric and hybrid vehicle options like the Maverick, Mustang Mach E, Escape Hybrid, F-150 Powerboost and F-150 Lightning. Unfortunately, since the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging is still growing in Scottsbluff the dealership is not focusing on offering some of the newer options quite yet.

Electric vehicles could become an added expense for the dealership according to Meloni who said, “you got to build the infrastructure of charging and it’s gonna be on the backs of dealers such as us.” While the Maverick, a midsize truck available with a gasoline or hybrid powertrain, has sold well, those sales have primarily been the gasoline option.

Vehicle supply has slowed sales at the dealership somewhat however, according to Meloni they are still performing well. The dealership has seen especially high sales in commercial vehicles such as the larger F-Series trucks and Transit vans.

Meloni chalked up the commercial sales to “pent up demand” in fleet vehicles that has remained from shortages caused by Covid-19 and supply chain issues. There has also been high demand for personal vehicles with the Mavericks and new Ford Broncos still seeing high demand according to Meloni.

Meloni is still looking to fill out their staff at the dealership to help cover their increased customer base from the move.

He also spoke on some new models that could be arriving at the dealership including more Broncos which have been very popular as well as the redesigned F-150 Super Duty which Meloni was especially excited about.