The Transwest Ford dealership arrived in town in December after a move from Torrington. General manager Alessandro Meloni said the transition has been going smoothly, including the dealership having undergone a near complete renovation of the former Fremont Ford.

Meloni said dealership owners spent “roughly $2 million on a remodel,” updating the showroom and most of the dealership’s service department at 1515 E. 20th St. The dealership offers 26 service bays for customers, divided between a quick-lane shop dedicated to maintenance like oil changes and a full-service area for more intensive repairs.

Meloni emphasized that most of the contractors working on the remodel were hired locally.

Transwest Ford has a lot more space to work with than at its former offices in Torrington with a larger lot and service area with 26 service bays compared to only 11 in Torrington.

Fremont Ford, the previous owners, and Transwest Ford merged in part thanks to the Ford Motor Co., which suggested that Transwest take over the dealership. Meloni said “a lot of it had to do with Ford wanting to consolidate” since manufacturers have pushed for dealerships to consolidate in recent years. He went on to say that while Ford originally pushed the move, “we saw an opportunity to increase our market size. … So, it was a good business decision for us.”

Since the move, Transwest Ford has covered a much larger area than it did in Torrington. While the dealership still serves the Torrington area, it is also responsible for much of the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.

The dealership has changed hands a number of times. Originally opened as Cannon Brothers Ford in 1964, it was sold to Legacy Ford in 2001. In 2009, Fremont took over and owners then sold the dealership to Transwest in December.

Previous owners of the dealership have been heavily involved in the community. Cannon Brothers was involved in a number of boards and committees and Fremont Ford campaigned for Scottsbluff High School Distributive Education Clubs of America and other activities. Meloni said he intends to continue that trend and has already started.

“We supported the robotics portion of the 4-H club and they went to the finals, which was awesome to see,” Meloni said.

While there are no specific plans for additional involvement, Meloni said, “Down the road, I’ll be able to hopefully get out of the office a little bit more and go and see folks in person.”

In recent years, Ford has begun to offer electric and hybrid vehicle options like the Maverick, Mustang Mach E, Escape Hybrid, F-150 Powerboost and F-150 Lightning. But because the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging is still growing in Scottsbluff, the dealership is not focusing on offering some of the newer options yet.

Electric vehicles could become an added expense for the dealership, according to Meloni.

“You got to build the infrastructure of charging,” he said, “and it’s gonna be on the backs of dealers such as us.”

While the Maverick, a midsize truck available with a gasoline or hybrid powertrain, has sold well, those sales have primarily been the gasoline option.

Vehicle supply has slowed sales at the dealership somewhat; however, Meloni said they are still performing well. The dealership has seen especially high sales in commercial vehicles such as the larger F-Series trucks and Transit vans.

Meloni chalked up the commercial sales to “pent-up demand” in fleet vehicles that has remained from shortages caused by COVID-19 and supply chain issues. There has also been high demand for personal vehicles with the Mavericks and new Ford Broncos still seeing high demand, according to Meloni.

Meloni said he is still looking to fill out the dealership staff to help cover the increased customer base from the move.

He also spoke about some new models that he was excited about, like the new Super Duty trucks, which he said “look a lot cleaner, much more refined than the previous generation, and then the new power stroke with 1200 foot-pounds of torque is pretty awesome.”