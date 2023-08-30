United Way of Western Nebraska announced that leaders hope to raise $400,000 through its campaign at a kick off event Wednesday.

Last year's campaign goal was also set at $400,000 and United Way Director Karen Benzel touched on the thought process behind the total.

"We always reach out to our Pacer businesses and have them actually set an internal campaign goal, then we also look at economic factors to gauge the community as well," she said.

While the goal remained the same at the previous year, she said, as always, United Way officials hope to exceed that goal.

Benzel said, "We always hope to exceed it because that's just more money that we can give back to the community."

United Way leaders also gave out several awards at the campaign kick-off luncheon including the Pacesetter of the Year and the Partner Agency of the Year.

The CAPstone Child Advocacy Center of Western Nebraska received the first-ever Partner Agency of the Year award for its work with United Way and in the community.

"We felt it was important to recognize those agencies that we are supporting that go above and beyond just being a partner agency and are very active in the community," said United Way Board President Bill Boyer.

Box Butte General Hospital garnered the Pacesetter of the Year award for its increased commitment to its internal United Way campaign. Boyer said that the hospital increased its internal campaign by 70% and also saw a 30% increase in campaign participation.

Chelsea Thompson accepted the award on behalf of the hospital and spoke about her organization's commitment to UWWN.

"I think it just goes to show that our employees not only believe in the hospital, but they believe in what United Way is doing in our community," she said.

United Way officials also announced several new campaign co-chairs including Kiersten Richards of Sidney. Richards owns the Beans and Steams Coffee House in Sidney and said she is excited to expand United Way role there.

She hoped to expand United Way's footprint in several organizations and programs in Sidney including aid for foster kids as well as Imagination Library with the Sidney Public Library.

"I'm from Sidney and we don't really have a presence there yet so we'll really build on that," she said.

Benzel also drew attention to the annual Duck Draw, which is nearing the end of sales. The drawing is to be held Sept. 16 and one lucky winner will leave with a 2023 Chevrolet Trax donated by TEAM Auto Center.

While the sale of ducks is going well so far, she said, they "can always sell more." Benzel said that in previous years the Duck Draw has raised as much as 25% of United Way's total campaign goal, representing how important the event is.