Join other Panhandle businesses and participate in Walk at Lunch Day on Wednesday, April 26.

The journey to a happier and healthier “good life” begins with one step. Walking is the single most powerful thing you can do for yourself, according to a press release from Panhandle Public Health District. Walking is also a great way to spend time with the people you care about … to connect, share your life and create memories. Getting started is simple.

There is no charge to participate in Walk at Lunch Day. Organizations that register on the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council website at www.pphd.ne.gov/pwwc.html for National Walk at Lunch Day and post a picture to Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council’s Facebook page will receive one $15 Subway gift card per participating organization to use as an incentive for walking. Participants in the drawing must be within the council's counties: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Sioux.