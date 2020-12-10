 Skip to main content
BUY LOCAL for the holidays
BUY LOCAL for the holidays

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need our support now more than ever. As your local media partner, we're here to support you during your busiest time of year. We understand how COVID-19 has impacted your business and the challenges you are likely facing. That's why we've launched our Buy Local Holiday Edition, a FREE marketplace promoting local businesses selling gift cards online.

Promoting your gift cards through our Buy Local Holiday marketplace is easy, and provides local shoppers a one-stop shop to find all of their favorite local businesses in one easy to use online store. Get a timely boost from gift card sales, while giving customers the flexibility to shop in store or online at a later date.

Sign up today or find your favorite business.

