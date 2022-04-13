Calibraska Arts Initiative, West Nebraska Arts Center partner for summer classes.

The Calibraska Arts Initiative and the West Nebraska Arts Center are preparing for another summer full of fun art classes and camps for the public.

The two organizations kicked off the registrations with a Summer Sign-up Party April 2 at WNAC. There will be classes offered for people ages 6 years to adult.

The arts center will offer two summer art camps June 14-17. The morning camp is for kids, ages 6-9 years, and runs from 9 a.m. to noon. The afternoon camp is for kids, ages 10-15 years, and runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. During the four-day camp, students will create original artwork using various mediums and techniques with guidance from artists.

“The art camps are always a part of summer we look forward to,” Stephanie Coley, WNAC program manager, said. “They are halfway full with six students in each class.”

Following the camp, students’ artwork will be on display June 17 during a public reception at the center.

The arts center teachers are Kim Cardwell and Mary Hunt.

“This year, we have a new teacher, Kim Cardwell,” Coley said. “She’ll be teaching card making, origami and box making.”

Hunt’s classes will explore the Aztec culture and includes activities with Aztec influence in sculpting, painting and building projects.

“We want as many students as possible to be involved with our art camps,” Coley said. “We have scholarship applications for those in financial need. They are limited, so if interested, please contact us as soon as possible.”

To apply for scholarships, visit www.thewnac.com, email Coley at steph@thewnac.com or call 308-632-2226.

Camps cost $95 for members and $110 for non-members. The registration deadline is June 10. For more information on the camps and to register, call the arts center. There are special rates for siblings.

“We are thrilled to help the youth explore their potential and thrive in the arts,” Coley said.

Calibraska will be in Scottsbluff June 21 – July 1, bringing teaching artists from Los Angeles to Scottsbluff to teach in the program, including Calibraska founding director Erica Larsen-Dockray. Larsen-Dockray, who grew up in Scottsbluff, will be joined by Bona Bones, an animation faculty member at Kansas City Arts Institute and a freelance animator in Hollywood and husband and wife duo Bertha Aguilar and Diego Robles, who are LA-based educators, independent artists and filmmakers.

While in town, the artists will offer classes and camps on 2D digital and stop motion animation, drawing, cinematography and editing, new genres in art, zines and lettering design. The classes are offered in English and Spanish.

Calibraska also offers online classes June 2 through July. The online classes explore story development, animation and activism, the history of music video with a veteran Hollywood producer and digital design and color with a Disney animator. More information about the classes can be found at www.calibraska.org.

They are also piloting a Creative College Prep course specifically for Nebraskans planning to apply to an art school or creative program during the fall of 2023. The class starts in April and runs through December and offers one-on-one guidance for preparing and applying to arts-based programs. The class is free, however students need to apply by April 15 to be considered for it. To learn more, visit www.Calibraska.org/creativecollegeprep.

The early registration deadline is Friday, April 15. Regular registration runs from April 16-May 15 and late registration ends June 1. For more information on the classes, to sign up, visit www.calibraska.org or contact Calibraska at info@calibraska.org or call Larsen-Dockray at 308-631-5704.

