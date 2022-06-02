Calves, goats welcomed at Legacy of the Plains

The Legacy of the Plains Museum welcomed numerous new arrivals in the last few weeks, and these museum exhibits are far cuter than visitors might expect.

Several calves were born to the museum’s herd of Longhorn cattle over the last two weeks. They’ll be shown off for education and tourism and will then be sold off as a fundraising project in January.

The babies were born when the purebred Texas Longhorns were crossbred with a Hereford bull. Each of the babies is chocolate brown with a near-identical white marking on the face.

“This is the first time they’ve all looked the same,” Dave Wolf, the museum’s executive director, said. “Usually we have a white one, a black one, a brown one ... they’re just a huge attraction.”

Gary Warner, a volunteer with the museum, takes care of the calves and their mothers. He’s worked with the museum’s cattle since 2007. He repairs fences, feeds the animals and helps move them when they need a new pasture.

“They’re pretty shy,” Wolf said. “They tend to stick close to mom, but you can see Gary’s right in the middle of them they’re pretty docile. They’re still rather dangerous just with their horns ... even just being close to them, they turn their head real quick, and that horn will get you.”

Harold and Barb Minge, who owned a nearby ranch, donated the Longhorns to the museum more than a decade ago, though those animals are long gone. These new calves are part of yet another generation.

“The Longhorn breed is kind of a unique breed. Longhorns were originally brought over by the Spanish and as they escaped they became feral,” Wolf said. “There’s a lot of genetic diversity whereas most other cattle are probably streamlined with their genetics.”

In the next few weeks, the cows will be moved to a field of grass adjacent to State Highway 92. That way, tourists will see them as they drive by and might be more likely to stop by the museum.

The babies aren’t the museum’s only new arrivals. A trio of goats, a 4-H project of Wolf’s daughter, also live on museum property. The three-month-old animals arrived some two weeks ago.

Since the Wolfs live in town and can’t keep the goats on their property, the museum was kind enough to house them.

There are two male goats and one female goat. The female is named Flower and the smaller of the males is named Skunky. Wolf said the museum will hold a naming contest for the other male. The rules for the contest are to be decided shortly; people can submit their ideas via social media or email. Museum staff will narrow the selections down to three and Wolf’s daughter will pick her favorite from those.

Wolf said the animals are a fixture of the museum “just to have the farm aspect of it. Your farms typically always had a couple cows, whether it be for milk or for meat, then for meat you had goats, pigs, chickens because you were self-sufficient and grew your own food. So it’s trying to demonstrate that and help some 4-H kids out in the same process.”

Having them featured in exhibits will allow summer school groups or anyone interested in farm life to learn more about the animals themselves and the different aspects of raising them.

