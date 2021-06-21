 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAMP CLARKE DAYS: Fun in the sun
0 comments

CAMP CLARKE DAYS: Fun in the sun

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Not a cloud was in the sky for Bridgeport’s annual Camp Clarke Days, making it a great weekend for parades, barbecues, water games, critter races and more. Here’s a snapshot of all the fun over the weekend.

HOMETOWNS Camp Clarke Days Photos

Casey Abbott gives his toad instructions for winning the toad race at Camp Clarke Days.
HOMETOWNS Camp Clarke Days Photos

Aiden Roach catches his toad after racing it during Camp Clarke Days. Children raced toads, turtles and bull frogs by starting in the center of a ring of tape and encouraging their animals to hop--or walk quickly for the turtles--outside the ring first.
HOMETOWNS Camp Clarke Days Photos

Children race down the tarp to be the first one at the bottom of the hill. Whoever won received a prize.
HOMETOWNS Camp Clarke Days Photos

Kristen Kraupie waves from the float driving all the Camp Clarke Players down Main Street during the parade. Their play, "Southern Hospitality," showed on Friday and Sunday of Camp Clarke Days.
HOMETOWNS Camp Clarke Days Photos

Kenadi Dienes and Jaylyn Kildow give their turtles a pep talk before releasing them on a slow, but frenzied race to outside the blue circle.
HOMETOWNS Camp Clarke Days Photos

Lincoln Berry picks up various treats and goodies thrown out to the crowd during the Camp Clarke Days parade.
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News