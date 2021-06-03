Camp Clarke Players prepare to take the stage this weekend

What do you get when you mix a group of hillbillies, a dying small town and a large community celebration? You get the hilarious po-dunk play “Southern Hospitality” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten — a perfect comedy to go with a small town Nebraskan celebration.
That’s what director Kristen Kraupie was thinking when she selected the play for Bridgeport’s annual Camp Clarke Days.
Aunt Iney (Michelle Keszler), the "meanest woman in twelve counties," eats a piece of chicken as the community members of Fayro fight all around her.
“We chose this play because we were looking for a fun script that would be relatable to our local communities,” she said. “We like to throw in local references or town happenings to give people a few extra laughs.”
The play follows a group of sisters and their respective families, or lack thereof, and their attempt at making their small town of Fayro, Texas, appealing to a potential salsa manufacturing company by hosting a huge Fayro Days celebration in four days. Wacky episodes occur in the days leading to the celebration and come to a head on the day of the events. The question arises if these hospitable southerners can pull it off and keep their small community alive.
Thirteen volunteer actors will take the stage in this comedy, which promises a good laugh. While the Camp Clarke Players, as they are called, are by no means professionals, they’ve been working for nearly a month, practicing multiple times a week, to put together a quality production for the community. Kraupie said the cast and crew have truly gone all out this year.
“We are very blessed to have very talented people. I mean, we have super talented actors and actresses, and they, of course, donate all their time, volunteer their time, to put on this show,” she said. “This is a real fun group, and I just enjoy seeing the pride and dedication that all of these actors have to put on a show for the community and the Panhandle.”
Kraupie said that especially with COVID having somewhat canceled summer 2020, she and everyone else, it seems, in the Panhandle, are ready for a normal summer.
“I’m just enjoying getting back to the normalcy and tradition of Camp Clark Days,” she said. “We’re kind of one of the first ones to have our town celebration (in the Panhandle) … We kind of kick it off and we just want to — I think that Bridgeport has always taken a little bit of pride in saying, ‘Hey, let’s all move forward together, the whole Panhandle. We’ll help set the precedent.’
“Everybody’s anxious to get back to see a live show. This is your opportunity, and it’ll be worth it.”
The show will take place at the Bridgeport High School auditorium on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors over 65 and $4 for children. They can be purchased at the door or in advance at Prairie Winds Community Center.
“We’d love everyone that is looking for a good laugh, loves theater or is ready to get out for some live entertainment to come out to the show,” Kraupie said. “We hope to see some faces from across the Panhandle, and we promise a good time.”