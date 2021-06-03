Camp Clarke Players prepare to take the stage this weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are very blessed to have very talented people. I mean, we have super talented actors and actresses, and they, of course, donate all their time, volunteer their time, to put on this show,” she said. “This is a real fun group, and I just enjoy seeing the pride and dedication that all of these actors have to put on a show for the community and the Panhandle.”

Kraupie said that especially with COVID having somewhat canceled summer 2020, she and everyone else, it seems, in the Panhandle, are ready for a normal summer.

“I’m just enjoying getting back to the normalcy and tradition of Camp Clark Days,” she said. “We’re kind of one of the first ones to have our town celebration (in the Panhandle) … We kind of kick it off and we just want to — I think that Bridgeport has always taken a little bit of pride in saying, ‘Hey, let’s all move forward together, the whole Panhandle. We’ll help set the precedent.’

“Everybody’s anxious to get back to see a live show. This is your opportunity, and it’ll be worth it.”

The show will take place at the Bridgeport High School auditorium on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors over 65 and $4 for children. They can be purchased at the door or in advance at Prairie Winds Community Center.