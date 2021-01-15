Campaign aims to recruit foster parents, CASA volunteers

Nearly half of Scotts Bluff County's children placed in foster care were sent to live with foster parents outside of Scotts Bluff County.
Knowing that, CASA of Scotts Bluff County has teamed up for a campaign to recruit more parents, as well as volunteer advocates, for children in the system.
Out of 102 children involved in child abuse and neglect cases in 2020, Missi Iasillo, volunteer coordinator at CASA of Scotts Bluff County, said only 54 children were able to be placed in Scotts Bluff County.
“We have found ourselves in a position, the last several months, that when children are removed from their homes, through no fault of their own, due to abuse or neglect, there aren’t any local foster families to send them to,” she said, saying she often sits in on case hearings as part of her position to match CASA volunteers and children. “So they are being sent one hour, two hour, five hours away.”
Such placements can impact children in a number of ways, Iasillo said, including that CASA is unable to appoint a CASA to assist with representing the children’s interest in court hearings. CASA are volunteers who are paired with the children in child abuse and neglect cases. They regularly meet with the children and persons close to them to represent that child’s best interests in court.
Iasillo said, “They (foster children placed outside of the county) don’t get to have that one person who advocates for them throughout the process in trying to reach permanency, in whatever that may look like for them, reunification or adoption.”
Children being placed away from their home communities can also limit the visitations parents and children can have, creating a hurdle when it comes to attempting to reunify families.
“At best, it is going to make that reunification process even longer, if it doesn’t hinder it completely,” she said.
It also means a child is moved away from friends or family, and even their school, support systems that may have already been in place for them.
The campaign, “They are Worthy,” aims to recruit families to explore the process to become foster parents.
“I know that people in our community are super generous,” Iasillo said. “I figured if the need is out there, we could get more CASA volunteers and more foster parents. So we teamed up to make this happen.”
Terri Robinson represents St. Francis Ministries, which provides services in child abuse and neglect cases in Nebraska. The organization has offices in Bellevue, Omaha, Grand Island, North Platte and Scottsbluff.
Robinson said there are multiple ways that people can get involved in being a foster parent, including contacting St. Francis Ministries. Other resources are the Department of Health and Human Services, Guardian Light Family Services and NFAPA (Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association).
The NFAPA has an inquiry line where people can express interest, she said, and work through the process to make an application. Requirements include a background check.
“They will go through a training process, usually seven to 10 weeks, depending on the platform that we use,” Robinson said. “During the training, they learn all about what it means to be a foster parent, about the foster children coming in, the obstacles that they face, and then they make that decision, if they would like to continue to be a licensed foster parent.”
Robinson said there is a need for foster parents to all ages of children, infant to 19 years old.
“Of course, there is a great need for homes that are willing to take sibling groups and willing to take older children, especially teens. There is a huge need for foster parents who are willing to take teens.”
Robinson knows firsthand about being a foster parent, having been a foster parent with her husband, becoming licensed in 1999.
“Over the years, we fostered 59 children,” she said. “Over the last 4 1/2 years, we had all teens. They are just children. They just want to belong. They just want to be a part of a family.”
Some of her best memories involve the teens that she fostered, she said.
“It was such a great experience.”
Iasillo said often, she hears people say that they have thought about being a foster parent. Maybe, she said, if they know there is a need, they will step up.
On Jan. 21, a Facebook live event will be available on the CASA of Scotts Bluff County event page, "They Are Worthy," for people to ask questions about foster care. Visit the event page for more details.
CASA of Scotts Bluff County is also regularly in need of volunteers. The organization will be holding a training in February, Iasillo said.
To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, contact Iasillo, 308-225-2527, or CASA director Kelcie McBride, 308-672-2922.
To hear more about being a foster parent or a CASA volunteer, watch this week’s Table Talk, available now on starherald.com.