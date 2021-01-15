Campaign aims to recruit foster parents, CASA volunteers

Nearly half of Scotts Bluff County's children placed in foster care were sent to live with foster parents outside of Scotts Bluff County.

Knowing that, CASA of Scotts Bluff County has teamed up for a campaign to recruit more parents, as well as volunteer advocates, for children in the system.

Out of 102 children involved in child abuse and neglect cases in 2020, Missi Iasillo, volunteer coordinator at CASA of Scotts Bluff County, said only 54 children were able to be placed in Scotts Bluff County.

“We have found ourselves in a position, the last several months, that when children are removed from their homes, through no fault of their own, due to abuse or neglect, there aren’t any local foster families to send them to,” she said, saying she often sits in on case hearings as part of her position to match CASA volunteers and children. “So they are being sent one hour, two hour, five hours away.”

Such placements can impact children in a number of ways, Iasillo said, including that CASA is unable to appoint a CASA to assist with representing the children’s interest in court hearings. CASA are volunteers who are paired with the children in child abuse and neglect cases. They regularly meet with the children and persons close to them to represent that child’s best interests in court.