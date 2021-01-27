Campaign expands to encourage Nebraskans to get COVID-19 vaccine

A statewide vaccine campaign aimed at encouraging Nebraskans to “Do Right, Right Now,” will expand to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Officials from programs throughout the state, including Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt and Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, spoke during an online launch of the second phase of the campaign Wednesday.
The “Do Right, Right Now” campaign kicked off in mid-November of 2020, urging Nebraskans to help curb the spread of the coronavirus by wearing masks, social distancing and other preventative measures. The campaign’s start had been timely, occurring as the state experienced a surge in coronavirus cases.
The “Do Right, Right Now” campaign will continue to encourage preventative measures, but its message has now expanded.
“The goal for this new phase is to educate the public about the COVID-19 vaccine and its availability, while encouraging continued preventative measures," Blomstedt said. "Vaccination will play a critical role in protecting Nebraskans against COVID-19.”
Blomstedt said key messages will include encouraging Nebraskans to get the vaccine when it is available to them, while also educating them about the safeness of the vaccine and its efficacy.
Dr. James Lawler, director of clinical and biodefense research at the National Strategic Research Institute and a faculty member of the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine, has been an oft-cited source during the pandemic. He joined in talking about the vaccination and cases in Nebraska during the press conference.
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska have declined since that surge in October and November, however, Lawler reminds Nebraskans that cases in the state continue to be higher than they were in the spring and summer of 2020.
“Case numbers are down from where we were at our peak, in the middle of November, which is obviously great new,” he said. “But, I think that sometimes people have become somewhat complacent based on that improvement.”
Community transmission levels in the state are well above the thresholds that health experts reflect controlled transmission in communities, he said.
“We are roughly in the same place where we were back in late October,” he said. “We have essentially been plateaued or stalled there for over a month now, really, since Christmas time.”
He said those heightened levels are important to keep in mind and use as context. When the state reached heightened transmission levels in October, he said, it caused great concern.
The need is still there for Nebraskans to wear masks, social distance, avoid crowded places where people are in close contact without masks on like restaurants and bars, and other preventative measures to limit transmission and reduce the hospitalizations and deaths, Lawler said.
“We are still at levels where there is tremendous risk for transmission in the community and for individuals to acquire coronavirus infection,” he said, noting that Nebraska will surpass 2,000 COVID-related deaths. Nationwide, he noted, more than 400,000 deaths have occurred and “That is just tragic. We need to prevent further loss of life.”
The rollout of two COVID-19 vaccinations is good news, he said, and it was noted during the press conference that a third vaccine, a one-dose vaccine offered by Johnson & Johnson, is believed to be near approval and release in February.
More than 23 million Americans have been vaccinated, Lawler said, and health officials continue to stress that the vaccine is safe.
“We continue to see safety events that occur in a very small number and at a rate comparable to what we would expect in the general population,” he said. “That means that we are not seeing a pattern or signals of safety problems with either of the vaccines, the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine, that gives us any alarm that there are significant safety issues with either of those vaccines.”
Efficacy levels of about 95% continue to be the accepted profile of the vaccines, he said.
“That means that these vaccines work incredibly well. They prevent folks from being infected with COVID-19 and they prevent severe disease, and, ultimately, mortality.”
Data in other countries continues to show that the vaccines are safe and effective, which Lawler said officials were confident of with more than 30,000 people in clinical trials, but has been reaffirmed with tens of millions of people having now received the vaccine. Information regarding variants of COVID-19 puts more urgency on ensuring that people are vaccinated, in addition to using those non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent the spread, like wearing a mask and social distancing, he said.
Health officials continue to battle logistics of acquiring and distributing the vaccine. The process of getting the vaccination, administration and resources can be difficult in rural areas. Health officials are having to be creative in roll out of the vaccination, particularly with the elderly population. There have also been storage concerns, particularly with the Pfizer vaccine, which can limit availability.
During the press conference, aside from those barriers of acquiring the vaccine and distributing it to large groups, misinformation seemed to be the greatest concern among health officials.
Mel McNea, Great Plains Health chief executive officer, said, “We need Nebraskans to take the vaccine when it becomes available to them. The vaccine is instrumental in reducing hospitalizations caused by COVID-19, ending this pandemic and, ultimately, saving lives.”
McNea spoke about the resistance to the vaccination that is being seen in rural communities. He pointed to media stories about the speed of development and the process, and he said concerns continue to be echoed in rural areas. Some of that concern may stem because “some of our areas are so rural that they don’t have access to be able to get their questions answered or their concerns really clarified for them so that they feel comfortable getting the vaccination.
At Great Plains Health, which is in North Platte, more than 70% of its health care personnel have already been vaccinated and is readying for vaccinating the general public. Some of that proactiveness in the community may stem from education given in the early days of the pandemic, as McNea mentioned that the Great Plains Health system had a doctor and security guard who had both traveled to China. The health system had to address and educate the fear surrounding COVID-19 quicker than perhaps other rural areas in the state.
There also continues to be a need around misinformation. One of the officials speaking during the press conference, health officials talked about challenges due to misinformation about the vaccine. Communities circulating misinformation has included some church leaders in religious communities, officials said, circulating misinformation that fetal tissue was used in the development of the vaccines, circulated particularly in pro-life communities. However, there is no truth to the misinformation and it was noted that even Pope Francis and Pope emeritus Benedict XVI have received the vaccine. Pope Frances has even been quoted as saying getting the vaccine is “an ethical action,” to protect a person’s life and the lives of others.
During Wednesday’s press conference, discussion centered around the need for more education among minority communities. Statistically, persons of color have not been receiving the vaccine at the same levels as Caucasians. State statistics show that only 1.6% of persons receiving the vaccine are African American and Latinos are at 2%. It’s an important statistic that health officials say they need to continue to monitor as the vaccine becomes available to the general public and in conversations about educating and marketing the vaccine.
Officials said during Wednesday’s press conference that the website will be regularly updated to be a good source for people to get updated information about the vaccine.
Overall, Blomstedt said, state officials hope that Nebraskans will continue to use preventative measures to prevent the spread, and make the decision to get the vaccination when it becomes available to them.
“We are hopeful that Nebraskans will choose to do right, right now.”
Current information and resources about the vaccine, and preventative measures, is available on the campaign website, DoRightRightNow.org. Posters, social media graphics and other materials are also available for anyone to use.