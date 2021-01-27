Campaign expands to encourage Nebraskans to get COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials continue to battle logistics of acquiring and distributing the vaccine. The process of getting the vaccination, administration and resources can be difficult in rural areas. Health officials are having to be creative in roll out of the vaccination, particularly with the elderly population. There have also been storage concerns, particularly with the Pfizer vaccine, which can limit availability.

During the press conference, aside from those barriers of acquiring the vaccine and distributing it to large groups, misinformation seemed to be the greatest concern among health officials.

Mel McNea, Great Plains Health chief executive officer, said, “We need Nebraskans to take the vaccine when it becomes available to them. The vaccine is instrumental in reducing hospitalizations caused by COVID-19, ending this pandemic and, ultimately, saving lives.”

McNea spoke about the resistance to the vaccination that is being seen in rural communities. He pointed to media stories about the speed of development and the process, and he said concerns continue to be echoed in rural areas. Some of that concern may stem because “some of our areas are so rural that they don’t have access to be able to get their questions answered or their concerns really clarified for them so that they feel comfortable getting the vaccination.