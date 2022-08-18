Campaign season begins for United Way

The United Way of Western Nebraska will kick off its annual campaign season at a luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The event will be held at the WNCC Harms Center from noon until 1 p.m.

According to Executive Director Karen Benzel, attendees will learn about the United Way’s 27 local partner agencies, highlights of their previous community impact initiatives, and the unveiling of three campaign co-chairs.

This will be the first time the campaign will have co-chairs in three years.

“We’re also going to have a special initiative that we’re going to be doing that will help the public have access to support our fight against hunger initiative,” Benzel said. This will aptly be named Fighting Hunger in Our Community.

Both partner agencies and Pacesetter businesses were invited to attend. Pacesetter businesses are leading businesses in the community that start campaigns a little earlier than most.

“We’ll start now and then we’ll speed ahead,” Benzel said.

Schools, for example, routinely start their United Way partnerships before the campaign season's official start.

“That’s just the nature of schools before teachers go back in August,” Benzel said.

The United Way of Western Nebraska had previously helped out schools through its Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive this summer. They collected money and supplies for 13 school systems all across the Panhandle.

“That was the first time in three years we were able to do physical school supplies,” Benzel said, adding that, during the coronavirus pandemic, they could only accept monetary donations.

This year, just from those donations alone, they raised around $10,000.

The next large event the United Way team will focus on will be its 25th annual Duck Draw on Saturday, Sep. 17. This is routinely the largest fundraising event of the year, and will feature food, games and music at the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff.

Similarly to previous years, people can purchase ducks and hope their duck will be drawn at a public event. Top prizes include a Toyota Corolla Cross Sedan and a Pioneer 520 side-by-side UTV.

Ducks will be sold individually for $10, or in three-packs or seven-packs for $25 and $60, respectively. They can be purchased from the United Way office in Scottsbluff, or other businesses including TEAM Auto Center, Main Street Market, Riverstone Bank in both Scottsbluff and Gering; and the Regional West Health Service gift shop.

Other Panhandle locations to buy ducks at include ALLO’s Alliance branch, the Beans and Steams Coffee House in Sidney and The New Leaf in Chadron.

Those looking for additional information can call the United Way at 308-635-2522 or visit uwwn.org.