Campers learn and ride at 4-H Horse Camp

Walters has been working at the camp since 1987. He came as a camper with his child and has been coming back working at the camp ever since. The camp gives kids a chance to work with their horse, learn horsemanship and have fun, Walters said. They also get to spend time with their horse and get lots of one-on-one instruction.

At this year’s camp, Walters presented a special honor to Bill Riggs, one of the founders of the camp back in 1974.

“We wanted to try to make it hands-on fun and learning,” Riggs said. “That’s what gets kids excited.”

The hands-on experience “is very important and we do have some of the best scenery in the area (pointing at the hills at Fort Robinson),” he said.

Though the camp is not part of the park, campers were able to enjoy the many different things the fort has to offer, Reece said. Campers were able to take in the rodeo, take a dip in the swimming pool and all the other activities available at Fort Robinson.

“It’s a great family activity,” Reece said.

What started 47 years ago is still going strong today, Walters said, And many of the campers attending this year will return next year.