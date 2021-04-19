Campers may reserve sites at Box Butte

Beginning this year, half of the reservoir’s 40 campsites, each of which are located near the shore with a fire ring and picnic table, are being added to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s reservation system. That consists of 13 basic sites with no electricity, six sites with 50-amp electricity and four sites with 20/30-amp electricity. The campground’s one handicapped-accessible site is among those available by reservation. Each site may be reserved three to 180 days in advance.