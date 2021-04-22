Canal restoration project featured at water conference

A progress report on the restoration project of the Gering/Fort Laramie Irrigation Canal was featured at the annual Yonts Water Conference held earlier this month.
Bradley Anderson, president of Anderson Consulting Engineers, Inc., Boulder, Colorado, explained progress on the project, a result of a 2019 canal breach southeast of Fort Laramie, Wyoming, at the conference on April 9 in Gering.
The two-state disaster occurred early on July 17, 2019, when a canal tunnel collapsed, backing up water that broke out of the canal and flooded surrounding fields. The breach cut off water to more than 100,000 acres in eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska. The 2,700-foot tunnel is designed to handle 1,450 cubic feet per second (cfs).
To bring the canal back to operational condition, Bradley A. Anderson Consulting Engineers of Fort Collins, Colorado, was hired. Following an evaluation process, and numerous consultations, a program, which includes shoring up the tunnel walls, was initiated. This included installing 6-inch steel ribs, 90 in Tunnel #2, and 58 sets in Tunnel#1, to stabilize sections of the walls. The I-beams however, hampered a satisfactory flow, so 6 foot x 15 foot x 14 gauge steel sheets have been welded to the supports. This is expected to return flow to approximately 90-93 percent of the traditional amount. This project is expected to be completed this month.
A mitigation plan was developed and approved by the GID and G/FLID district boards. It is based on the results of a study of a backfill grouting program, permeation test grouting program, and drilling/coring data. The plan depends on geologic and structural conditions in each tunnel. It calls for the eventual removal of the 6-inch steel ribs and restoration of the original design capacity of 1,450 cfs. The plan was submitted to the Department of Homeland Security funding program in January 2021.
According to Anderson, four construction techniques/alternatives were selected to address the various geologic and structural conditions in Tunnel #1 and #2.
— Permeation grouting: where soils are compatible.
— Rock bolting: where geologic conditions reflect rock.
— Reinforced shotcrete: where permeation grouting does not meet design requirements.
— Steel reinforcing rings: applicable to isolated locations where unstable structural conditions preclude placement of reinforced concrete.
“The goal is to insure the integrity of the tunnel,” Anderson said.
A young farmer voiced the concern of all involved in the project.
“This is a monumental deal,” he said. “We have to get all the facts, and take the time to figure it out, whether we repair the tunnel or open it up. It’s critical that we make the right decision.”