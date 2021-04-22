Canal restoration project featured at water conference

A mitigation plan was developed and approved by the GID and G/FLID district boards. It is based on the results of a study of a backfill grouting program, permeation test grouting program, and drilling/coring data. The plan depends on geologic and structural conditions in each tunnel. It calls for the eventual removal of the 6-inch steel ribs and restoration of the original design capacity of 1,450 cfs. The plan was submitted to the Department of Homeland Security funding program in January 2021.

According to Anderson, four construction techniques/alternatives were selected to address the various geologic and structural conditions in Tunnel #1 and #2.

— Permeation grouting: where soils are compatible.

— Rock bolting: where geologic conditions reflect rock.

— Reinforced shotcrete: where permeation grouting does not meet design requirements.

— Steel reinforcing rings: applicable to isolated locations where unstable structural conditions preclude placement of reinforced concrete.

“The goal is to insure the integrity of the tunnel,” Anderson said.

A young farmer voiced the concern of all involved in the project.

“This is a monumental deal,” he said. “We have to get all the facts, and take the time to figure it out, whether we repair the tunnel or open it up. It’s critical that we make the right decision.”