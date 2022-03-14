Candidates file for races in the northern Panhandle

Ballots throughout the Panhandle are taking shape.

The filing deadline for non-incumbents passed on March 1, so the slate of Nebraska’s city and county candidates is complete. The Star-Herald has gathered details about the candidates in northern Panhandle counties who filed to be on the ballot for the upcoming primary election.

Box Butte County

Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney is the only incumbent running for re-election to the community’s city council. Challengers include Russell Saito, Tearza Mashburn, Mara Andersen and Evan Mehne.

The Hemingford School Board election will also see candidates vying to unset the current office holders. Incumbents Justin Ansley, Blanche Randolph and Troy Turek will go up against challengers Joe Prochazka and Micki Votruba. One from each ward will advance; Randolph is unopposed in Ward C while Turek and Votruba are in Ward A, and Ansley and Prochazka will face off in Ward B.

In the Alliance school board race, Tim Kollars, Tim Richey and Edison Red Nest III will compete. In the county commissioner race, Republicans Michael McGinnis and Brett Ditsch and Democrat Trish Johnston filed.

Johnston is the only Democratic running in a partisan race. All other races have a Republican candidate running unopposed.

These include Michelle Robinson for assessor, Marissa Curtiss for county attorney, Martie Burke for county clerk, Kevin Horn for county clerk of district court, Enet Somers-Dehaney for public defender, Tammy Mowry for sheriff and Valery Bell for treasurer.

Dawes County

The Chadron and Crawford municipal races will be heavily contested this year. In Chadron, incumbent city council members Cheryl Welch and Mark Werner will vie for three open seats against candidates Teddy Hamar, George Klein, Melody Stacy-Sandona, Jason Dye, Mark Graves and Shane Shepherd. The top six vote-getters will advance to the general election held in November.

In Crawford, incumbents Edwin Kuhnel and Ronnie Thompson will face off for two open seats against challengers Ernest DeGunia Jr., Shane Norman and April Grant. Four of these candidates will advance to the general election. Crawford mayor Connie Shell has been challenged by Tom Phillips.

Several county-level races will be decided, unless a write-in candidate steps forward, with just one incumbent candidates running unopposed, including Vance Haug for county attorney, Roberta Coleman for assessor, Sam Wellnitz for treasurer, Karl Dailey for sheriff and Celeste Cattin for clerk of district court.

District 1 commissioner Jake Stewart is running unopposed, but District 2 commissioner Vic Rivera will be challenged by Travis Nitsch. Since both candidates are Republicans, the candidate who advances to the general election will be decided during the primary.

Local school district races are crowded as well. Incumbents Tom Menke, Tye Pourier and Sandy Montague-Roes are being challenged by Kevin Oleksy, Courtney Terrell and Colby McCoy in the Chadron School District race. Joseph Vogel and J.R. Wasserburger will face off against Erin Norman and Christine Kuhnel Swanson for two seats on the Crawford School District.

Morrill County

The mayoral elections in Bayard and Bridgeport took vastly different turns after the March 1 primary filing deadline. In Bridgeport, three candidates filed: incumbent Charlie Browne as well as John Erickson and Gail Beyer. In Bayard, no one filed to run for mayor.

The city council races are more similar. In Bridgeport, incumbent Mark Wickard and challenger Angela Clinger filed to run. Incumbent Bayard councilmember Jamie Hernandez filed to run again; challengers Chris Baird and Lisa Oudenkirk are also in the running.

Every candidate for county-level elections in Morrill County is a Republican, and most are incumbents running unopposed. These include assessor Rose Nelson, county clerk Kathleen Brandt, sheriff Milo Cardenas, treasurer Loretta McCoy and county commissioners Jeff Metz and Susanna Batterman. Current attorney Travis Rodak is being challenged in the primary by Kirk Fellhoelter.

There are a number of school board candidates in Morrill County this election cycle. In Bridgeport, challenger James Lapaseotes is running against incumbents Jeffrey Pohl and Justin Corman. Bayard school board incumbents Donna Stuart and Becky Henkel are running against Bill Ferrero, Matthew Leonard, Randy Eirich and Brooks Batt.

Sheridan County

As in other Panhandle counties this year, Republican incumbents dominate the partisan candidates for office in Sheridan County.

Commissioners James Krotz and Bruce Messersmith, county clerk Sindy Coburn, treasurer Renne Thies, assessor Tina Skinner, clerk of district clerk Carol Stouffer, sheriff Jeff Brewer and county attorney Aaron Conn are all Republican incumbents running unopposed in their races.

Other elections in the county are more contested. Incumbents Thomas Evans and Tim Bounous are running against Dennis Child and Angela Mashek for three open positions on the Gordon city council. In the Rushville city council race, no incumbents are running. Nancy York-O’Brien, Mark Loosvelt, Clint Andersen and Barbara Stava are all competing for two open seats.

Current Rushville councilmember Amanda Haller is running unopposed for the position of mayor. In nearby Hay Springs, nobody filed to run for mayor, and Luke Marcy was the only person who filed for the two open Hay Springs city council positions.

Similarly, Eric Halverson was the only candidate who filed to run for two open spots on the Gordon airport authority board. Patricia Faulk, Kathy Wiehe and Kayti Schwarting are running for the three available Gordon Memorial Hospital board positions.

School board elections are the most crowded races in Sheridan County. Six people are in the running for three seats: incumbent David Russell and challengers Justin Anderson, Justin Raymer, Jim Varvel, Holly Scherbarth and Katie Stock.

Twelve candidates are vying for just three seats in the Gordon-Rushville school district race. Incumbent president Sherry Retzlaff and treasurer Kathleen Willnerd are among them. Also in the race: Seth Tausan, Warren Scheenen, Jason Gantz, Bobbi Archibald, Cassie Craven, Tyler Craven, Amy Lefler, Cary Child, Tyler Banks and Brandy Bounous.

Sioux County

Only a dozen people filed to run for office in Sioux County this election season, but half of them are running for the school board. David Howell is the only incumbent who filed. Competing against him for three total seats are Lora Andersen, Jess Holmgren, Robert Jordan, Nicki Kittinger and Rodney Gray.

Everyone else running is a Republican incumbent: John W. Geiser and Allerton Downer for county commissioner, Lacy Klein for treasurer, Michelle Zimmerman for county clerk, Chad McCumbers for sheriff and J. Adam Edmund for county attorney. All races will advance to the general election.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.