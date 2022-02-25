Can't access newsletter content?

When you receive one of our newsletters and you click to read more, do you receive an error message?

Just know we have identified these issues after we rolled out new security features and are working to address them quickly.

In the meantime, we want to make sure our subscribers still have access to the online content. Below are instructions to help users clear their cache to reflect the new secure settings.

A limited amount of subscribers may still experience errors if their browser cache has not been naturally cleared out with the passage of time after a recent change in security. In some cases we have had to instruct certain users to clear their browser cache in order to reflect the new secure settings. This as well as attempting to open recent newsletter links should resolve their issue.

For users who are still experiencing the "missing page" or "this page is not working" error message when clicking on newsletter links, here are steps to address this issue.

Up to this point we had been referencing Chrome and Safari as the top two and urging users to avoid clearing browsing history (the top checkbox) if possible.

For Chrome:

Clear Google Chrome’s Browsing Data

Follow the below steps to delete browsing data from your Google Chrome browser:

· Launch Google Chrome

· Press Ctrl + Shift + Delete

· Set Time Range to “All Time“

· Check the checkbox for “Cookies and other site data”

· Check the checkbox for “Cached images and files“

· Hit Clear Data Button

For Safari:

To clear cache and cookies:

From the home screen, Select Settings > Safari.

2. At the bottom of Safari's settings screen, Select Clear cookies and data or Clear Cookies and Clear Cache.

3. Confirm when prompted."

If you continue to have issues, we encourage you to contact our circulation department at (308) 632-9010 for further assistance. ​

Sincerely,

The Star-Herald team

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form