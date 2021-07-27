CAPWN accepting applications for ‘Back to School’ school supplies program

For over 20 years, Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) has been providing school supplies to Panhandle children in need. This year is no different, as they are taking applications through Friday, July 30.
“If you’re on a limited budget … times are tight right now,” family stabilization manager Carmen Trevino said. “We continue to see the need, and so that’s why we’re here, to see what we can do to provide at least something for these children.”
The CAPWN Back to School program began as simple donation boxes around town for community members to donate school supplies, which CAPWN would then divide and distribute to children in need, Trevino said.
As the program grew, CAPWN started partnering with the Salvation Army to provide backpacks stuffed with school supplies and then with United Way of Western Nebraska for the Stuff the Bus program to gather the school supplies.
The past few years, Trevino said, United Way executive director Steph Black has been asking for monetary donations for the Stuff the Bus program. With those donations, United Way purchases grade-specific kits for children in need, which CAPWN then distributes along with the backpacks.
“She (Black) purchases kits with that cash, and so we receive the kits, (which) are according to grade level,” Trevino said. “ … (Then) the families that have come in and applied for the assistance will come one day and pick up a kit and a backpack for their children.”
Applications are primarily income-based, Trevino said, the main requirement being that a family lives at 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) or below. Based on DHHS’s 2021 FPL, this would be $34,840 for a family of two; $43,920 for a family of three; $53,000 for a family of four; etc.
If a family is interested in applying for CAPWN’s Back To School program, they can apply in person at 3350 10th Street in Gering or call CAPWN at 308-635-3089. Proof of income is required, and applications are being accepted through Friday, July 30.
If community members are interested in donating to the program, call the United Way office at 308-635-2522. Trevino said that any donated money that is leftover is then used to purchase general school supplies that are then split up and donated to the local schools.
“Folks who maybe have missed coming in and applying, or are new to the community and need school supplies, they can contact their school office and ask for supplies from there,” she said.
Trevino said the program has been a great asset to the community and has been grateful for the community’s support year after year.
“We really appreciate the community effort that’s put forth because school supplies, every year, are very expensive,” she said. “… And it does so much for their (children’s) self-esteem. On their first day of school, they can feel good about going, knowing that they have supplies available to them, their own supplies, when they show up, just like all the other children. It’s a great way to start the school year.”