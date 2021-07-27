CAPWN accepting applications for ‘Back to School’ school supplies program

Applications are primarily income-based, Trevino said, the main requirement being that a family lives at 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) or below. Based on DHHS’s 2021 FPL, this would be $34,840 for a family of two; $43,920 for a family of three; $53,000 for a family of four; etc.

If a family is interested in applying for CAPWN’s Back To School program, they can apply in person at 3350 10th Street in Gering or call CAPWN at 308-635-3089. Proof of income is required, and applications are being accepted through Friday, July 30.

If community members are interested in donating to the program, call the United Way office at 308-635-2522. Trevino said that any donated money that is leftover is then used to purchase general school supplies that are then split up and donated to the local schools.

“Folks who maybe have missed coming in and applying, or are new to the community and need school supplies, they can contact their school office and ask for supplies from there,” she said.

Trevino said the program has been a great asset to the community and has been grateful for the community’s support year after year.

“We really appreciate the community effort that’s put forth because school supplies, every year, are very expensive,” she said. “… And it does so much for their (children’s) self-esteem. On their first day of school, they can feel good about going, knowing that they have supplies available to them, their own supplies, when they show up, just like all the other children. It’s a great way to start the school year.”

